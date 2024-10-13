Another Massive Drug Bust! 518 Kg Cocaine Worth ₹5,000 Crore Recovered In Gujarat's Ankleshwar

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a joint operation, Delhi special cell along with Gujarat Police on Sunday recovered 518 kg of cocaine during a search of a drug-related company in Gujarat's Ankleshwar.

Delhi police said,“Its value in the international is around ₹5,000 crore...So far, a total of 1,289 kg cocaine and 40 kg hydroponic marijuana from Thailand have been recovered in this case, which is worth ₹13,000 crore.”



Earlier this month, the Special Cell raided a warehouse in Delhi's Mahipalpur and busted an international drug syndicate. The police seized a consignment of 562 kilograms cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana. The cocaine was worth more than ₹2,000 crore and said to be the biggest drug bust ever seen in the city. Based on a tip-off, the police arrested four people along with the consignment.

During the course of investigation, on October 10, about 208 kilograms of additional cocaine was recovered from a shop in Ramesh Nagar in Delhi. its value was more than ₹2,000 crore in the international market.

Delhi Police found that the drugs belonged to a company which had received them from the Ankleshwar-based pharmaceutical firm, the sources said. Delhi Police started its probe when it received information about multiple consignments of various products sent by a Dubai-based sender. The multiple consignments also included that of clothing and other apparel, were transported to Goa ports through different cargo ships.

The kingpin of the drug network planned to send the 562 kg consignment of cocaine through one of the oldest cargo ships in Dubai, reported HT. But the police were keeping a track of the suspected members of the drug network and hence, were able to track the consignment and seize it from Mahipalpur godown.