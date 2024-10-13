Azerbaijani Table Tennis Players Head To Dubai To Participate In Int'l Tournament
10/13/2024 5:08:55 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Table tennis players of Azerbaijan will participate in the next
"WTT Youth Contender" tournament to be organized in Dubai, United
Arab Emirates.
Azernews reports via the Table Tennis
Federation that Azerbaijani athletes, including Marziyya Nurmatova,
Aylin Asgarova, Arzu Aslanova, Shabnam Mansurova, Yagmur Mammadli,
Adil Ahmadzadeh, Rustam Hajili, Huseyn Eylazov, Onur Guluzadeh, and
Tunar Bagirov will compete under the leadership of coaches Elnur
Hidayatzade and Ramil Jafarov.
It should be noted that the competition, which will start
tomorrow, will end on October 17.
