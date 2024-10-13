Azerbaijani Table Tennis Players Head To Dubai To Participate In Int'l Tournament

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Table players of Azerbaijan will participate in the next "WTT Youth Contender" to be organized in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Azernews reports via the Table Tennis Federation that Azerbaijani athletes, including Marziyya Nurmatova, Aylin Asgarova, Arzu Aslanova, Shabnam Mansurova, Yagmur Mammadli, Adil Ahmadzadeh, Rustam Hajili, Huseyn Eylazov, Onur Guluzadeh, and Tunar Bagirov will compete under the leadership of coaches Elnur Hidayatzade and Ramil Jafarov.

It should be noted that the competition, which will start tomorrow, will end on October 17.