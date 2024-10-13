Ecom Express Launches Festive Season Campaign “Halla Bol” Aiming to Reward and Motivate Employees across All Verticals

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru, 10th October 2024: Ecom Express Limited (“Ecom Express”), India’s only pure-play B2C e-commerce logistics solutions provider, is rolling out new incentive and reward programs as part of its internal season theme, “Halla Bol.” This initiative aims to recognize and motivate its workforce, particularly Field Executives (FEs), Delivery Partners (DPs), and other employees, during the high-demand festive period.



The “Halla Bol” campaign highlights a range of performance-based incentives and rewards schemes designed to foster collaboration and encourage exceptional efforts to ensure operational excellence. It includes of referral program for employees that rewards those contributing to team growth, as well as bonuses for Distribution Center (DC) heads who manage smooth operations and exceed targets.

At the heart of this reward scheme is the exciting opportunity for the top performer of the season to be awarded a brand-new bike. This prestigious prize not only serves as a tangible acknowledgment of exceptional effort and dedication but also enhances the winner's mobility, making their daily operations more efficient. Winning this bike can significantly boost the morale of the top performer, inspiring them to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards within the team.



Additionally, other top performers on the leaderboard will have the chance to win exciting prizes such as fridge, mixer grinders and smartwatches. These rewards serve to motivate the entire team, encouraging them to strive for excellence and engage fully in their responsibilities. By recognizing outstanding achievements, Ecom Express aims to foster a culture of high performance and collaboration throughout the organization.



Vishwachetan Nadamani, COO of Ecom Express, emphasizes; “Our employees, especially our ground staff—including Distribution Center heads, delivery partners, and field executives—are the backbone of our operations, and their roles become even more crucial during the festive season, when their hard work doubles to meet the surge in demand. These rewards and incentive schemes reflect our commitment to motivating and recognizing the extraordinary efforts of our teams. Through these initiatives, we are enhancing individual performance and fostering a positive work environment, ultimately translating into an exceptional customer experience.”



This comprehensive program underscores Ecom Express's dedication to fostering a motivating environment for its employees, promoting teamwork, and delivering exceptional service during one of the busiest times of the year.





