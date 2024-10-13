(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, October 13 - Press Release

October 13, 2024

'Patuloy ang palugaw sa Malasakit Centers!' - Bong Go continues feeding initiative in Malasakit Centers to support patients and families

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continues his feeding initiatives within hospitals with Malasakit Centers across the country. The senator highlights that these efforts offer relief, not only to patients but also to their families and caregivers who face and emotional strain during hospital stays, as well as medical frontliners there.

While Malasakit Centers already provide significant assistance in covering medical costs, Senator Go has recognized that the need for daily essentials like food often remains a challenge for many.

"Malaking bagay na para sa ating mga kababayan ang nagagawa ng Malasakit Centers pero para sa akin pwede pa natin sila tulungan pa. Kaya ko naisip itong feeding program," Go stated. "Sa panahon ng karamdaman, mahalaga ang seguridad sa pagkain, at walang sinuman ang dapat mag-alala kung saan kukunin ang susunod na kakainin habang nag-aalaga ng may sakit."

The feeding programs, which offer free meals particularly rice porridge to both patients and their caregivers, are designed to provide immediate relief to those who might struggle to afford food during hospital stays. For many families, the costs of prolonged hospitalization go beyond medical bills-daily expenses like food and transportation can add up quickly, especially for those coming from rural areas.

The senator's Malasakit Team has been actively launching these feeding initiatives in hospitals across the country, including recent efforts from October 7 to 10 in key medical facilities such as the Research Institute of Topical Medicine (RITM) and Ospital ng Muntinlupa, both in Muntinlupa City; Batangas Medical Center in Batangas City; Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City, Cebu South Medical Center in Talisay City, both in Cebu; Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City; East Avenue Medical Center and Philippine Children's Medical Center, both in Quezon City; Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center and San Lazaro Hospital, both in Manila City; and Novaliches District Hospital.

There were also meals distributed at Diosdado Macapagal Memorial Hospital in Guagua, Pampanga; Aurora Memorial Hospital in Baler, Aurora; Leyte Provincial Hospital in Palo, Leyte; Western Samar Provincial Hospital in Catbalogan City; and Northern Samar Provincial Hospital in Catarman, Northern Samar; Adela Serra Ty Memorial Medical Center in Tandag City Surigao del Sur; Dr P. Royeca General Hospital in General Santos City; Kapatagan Provincial Hospital in Kapatagan, Lanao Del Sur; Davao Del Sur Provincial Hospital, Digos City; Bislig District Hospital and Lianga District Hospital, both in Surigao del Sur.

Go's advocacy comes from his hands-on experience in meeting the needs of underserved communities. He notes that while government programs like the Malasakit Centers significantly reduce the cost of medical treatments, more must be done to address the non-medical costs that families face. "We cannot overlook the practical needs of families who are already struggling to keep up with hospital expenses," Go added.

Malasakit Centers currently operate in 166 locations nationwide, which already provided more than 15 million Filipinos with access to streamlined government medical assistance. By integrating feeding programs into these facilities, Go believes the centers can further reduce the hardships faced by families during medical emergencies.

Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops aiming to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

Go emphasized the need to make sure that every aspect of healthcare is covered, from financial aid to ensuring that patients and their families can stay strong during treatment.

"Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

