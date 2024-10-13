Qualcomm Introduces Industrial-Grade IQ Series and IoT Solutions Framework to Usher in New Era of Industrial Intelligence

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – October 9, 2024 – At Embedded World North America, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. is introducing a new product portfolio for the Internet of Things (IoT), positioning itself at the forefront of the age of AI by enabling industrial use-cases to create groundbreaking edge AI solutions with intelligent computing across various industries. In a pivotal move to address industrial requirements, this new family of industrial-grade processors, the Qualcomm® IQ series, is designed for the most challenging safety-grade operating environments that extreme industrial applications with wide temperature ranges and integrated safety features demand.

Additionally, the new Qualcomm® IoT Solutions Framework utilizes chipsets from the IQ series with a combination of industry-leading-edge AI tools and reference applications to develop end- to-end solutions that streamline development and deployment and improve operational efficiencies. This strategic shift enables Qualcomm Technologies to drive industry transformation by integrating leading edge AI into connected devices across industries.





“Qualcomm Technologies is at the forefront of the digital transformation and a leader in the AI revolution across industries. The IQ series is focused on bringing leading edge AI into connected endpoints across industries,” said Nakul Duggal, group general manager, automotive, industrial



and embedded IoT, and cloud computing, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “By providing our best- in-class technologies from simple to complex computing, we aim to be a trusted advisor and implementer across an ecosystem of IoT industry partners, systems integrators, and customers to help the whole ecosystem thrive.”





Modern Approach for the Internet of Things



Our product lineup and market strategy are advancing to better assist customers and the wider industrial and embedded computing sectors in harnessing the inevitable integration of AI and IoT. It begins by harnessing Qualcomm Technologies’ best-in-class connectivity, energy- efficient computing, and AI technologies designed to meet the requirements of IoT verticals. These solutions are offered in a range of application processors and connectivity chips, from simple Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® to complex industrial-grade processors, and are supported by a unified software architecture that enables customers and developers to conveniently scale and customize their offerings. Utilizing our chipset portfolio and the unified software framework, we develop tailored solutions for diverse IoT verticals. These segments encompass consumer devices (appliances, displays, home robotics, etc.), commercial and enterprise applications (retail, drones, security cameras, etc.), and industrial applications (controllers, industrial robotics, industrial PCs, etc.).









Qualcomm IoT Solutions Framework - An Industrial Chassis for Digital Transformation



Qualcomm IoT Solutions Framework helps enterprises build solutions that enable easy



development of end-to-end applications, reduce time to implementation, and improve operational efficiencies. These all-encompassing vertical solutions feature recommended chipsets and core software, tailored reference designs, software libraries and SDKs, supplementary cloud-based services, containerization, a variety of microservices, and access to a network of distributors, independent hardware and software vendors, system integrators, and other partners prepared to support with developing IoT products. Enterprises can use this developer-friendly framework to create customized solutions for a variety of use cases, including video security and surveillance, drone services, industrial automation and inspection, worker assistance with generative AI, and more. To learn more about Qualcomm IoT Solutions Framework, see the first available solutions below and visit OnQ:



• Industrial Worker Assistance

• Worker Safety and Site Security

• Asset Inspection and Emergency Response





Qualcomm Industrial-Grade Family of Processors



Qualcomm Technologies is unveiling a new family of industrial-grade chipsets specifically designed to meet the needs of demanding, heavy workload industrial applications. With on- device AI performance of up to 100 TOPS, the ability to operate in extreme operating conditions, and a suite of built-in safety features including SIL-3 (safety and integrity level) support with an integrated safety controller, the Qualcomm® IQ series of chipsets are purpose-built to power a range of premium, mid-tier and entry-level industrial and agricultural robots, drones, industrial inspection and automation, advanced computer vision edge AI boxes, edge gateway analytics solutions, and more, in a high-compute, power-efficient, and highly-tiered portfolio. The Company’s new chipsets span across the IQ9, IQ8, and IQ6 series. For technical specifications, please visit:

• IQ9 Series: Qualcomm IQ-9100, IQ-9075



• IQ8 Series: Qualcomm IQ-8300, IQ-8275

• IQ6 Series: Qualcomm IQ-615





Qualcomm Technologies Acquires Sequans 4G IoT Technology



To strengthen its position as a leader in intelligence at the edge, Qualcomm Technologies recently added Sequans’ 4G IoT technology into its broad product portfolio to support robust,

low-power solutions for dependable and optimized cellular connectivity for industrial IoT applications.





Key IoT industry players shared their support during Qualcomm Technologies’ announcement at



Embedded World North America. For more information, visit the Press Kit.







About Qualcomm



Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. Our one technology roadmap allows us to efficiently scale the technologies that launched the mobile revolution – including advanced connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute, on-device intelligence and more – to the next generation of connected smart devices across

industries. Innovations from Qualcomm and our family of Snapdragon platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world, for the greater good.





Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated,



operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.





