NHRC To Launch Conference On Protection Of Children And Vulnerable Groups

Doha: The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) said that preparations are set for the launch of the International on the Protection of Children and Other Vulnerable Groups tomorrow, organised in partnership with the European Ombudsman Institute (EOI).

The conference will see the opening speeches of Chairperson of NHRC H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah, President of EOI H E Prof. Dragan Milkov, and Head of Analysis and Outreach Hub at the Office of the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict Dawood Al Masri.

The conference will consist of three sessions, the first of which will discuss protecting children and other vulnerable groups during migration and war.

The first session will see presentations by: Chief Ombudsman of Turkiye

H E Seref Malkoc on the role of the ombudsman in protecting children's rights during migration and war; Human Rights Commissioner of Russia H E Tatyana Moskalkova on issues related to protecting children and other vulnerable groups in the work of the Russia's Human Rights Commissioner; Ombudsperson of the Turkish Speaking Community of Cyprus H E lkan Varol on the protection of children and vulnerable groups during migration and war; Chief of the International Organization for Migration Mission in Qatar Ewa Naqvi on the protection of children and vulnerable groups in the context of migration.