Baba Siddique Murder: Amid Condolences Old Case Of ‘Benami’ Properties Resurfaces

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) The murder of NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) politician Baba Siddique has sent shockwaves across the city. Many celebrities have condoled the death of the slain politician. Superstar Salman Khan even cancelled the shoot of his reality show 'Bigg Boss' and rushed to the hospital after he heard the news. Later, another Bandra boy, Sanjay Dutt also reached the hospital to meet the family of the politician who held the Bandra constituency.

However, as the condolences from the continue to pour in, an old case surrounding the allegations of property grabbing by Baba has resurfaced.

Self-proclaimed film critic KRK took to his X, formerly Twitter and posted,“Jaisi karni waisi bharni. Na jaane kitne logo'n ki property par zabardasti kabza kiya huwa tha. Aaj un sab mazloom logo'n ko sukoon mila hoga”.

As per a media report dating back to 2017, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had seized a large quantity of documents, including details of a few 'benami' properties of Baba Siddique. The searches went on for almost 24 hours at his Bandra residence. The ED also found hard disks of all the laptops and computers from seven premises.

At the time of the raid, Baba Siddique was in London.

Baba was one of the most powerful politicians in Mumbai, and was known for throwing lavish Iftaar parties.

It was a Baba Siddique Iftar party in 2013 that ended a long-standing feud between the two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan after a 5 year-long spat which divided the entire Bollywood into 2 camps of loyalists. The two hugged out at Baba Siddique's party, sending the industry into a relief encouraging cross camp collaborations.