Zulekha Healthcare Group Hosts “Stronger Together” Dinner Meet to Support Cancer Patients, Survivors and Promote Early Detection

(MENAFN- Awareness Marketing Management) Zulekha Healthcare Group proudly hosted its annual support group dinner meet, “Stronger Together,” bringing together a beautiful audience to celebrate the remarkable journeys of cancer survivors. This event, held every October, highlights the importance of resilience and community support in the fight against cancer.

With a focus on early detection and screening, Zulekha Hospital aims to empower individuals to take proactive steps in their health. Over the past 13 years, the hospital’s flagship initiative, “Pink it Now,” has encouraged over 16,000 women to undergo vital screenings.

Zulekha Hospital expressed its gratitude to its exclusive partner, Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), for their unwavering support of patients and families throughout the UAE. Ms. Mariam Al Harmoodi, Head of Community Affairs at FOCP, shared inspiring words about their initiatives, including the impactful hair donation drives. She said, “Over the years we at FOCP have encouraged early detection and prevention of cancer and our long-term association with Zulekha Hospital has really amplified our efforts. We know we are empowered to do more when we work together, and we value this association.”

At this significant event, Zulekha Hospital launched its own hair donation initiative, “Hair for Hope,” inspired by FOCP's “Locks of Hope.” Marking the first hair donation Ms. Naureen Muhammed, Human Resources Manager at iMile Delivery Services, who made a hair donation, was presented with a certificate of appreciation. For those wishing to contribute in the future, a donation box will be available at the oncology departments of Zulekha Hospital in Dubai and Sharjah. The initiative aims to gift confidence and hope to those affected by cancer.

Ms. Zanubia Shams, Co-Chairperson of Zulekha Healthcare Group adds, “We applaud and value the efforts of FOCP in continuously raising awareness on prevention of cancer and helping patient treatments in the UAE.”

“Alongside our support group meetings which give our patients a sense of belonging and connection, we encourage families to take an active role in the treatment and recovery process. Caregivers play a vital role on this journey, and we are here to collaborate with each of you to understand your individual challenges and help you navigate any situation practically.”

Dr. Sameh Aboamer, Consultant Surgical Oncology, provided insights into the importance of these support group initiatives while Dr. Roshan Koshy, Consultant Medical Oncology provided insights into this year’s screening campaign that offers a specialist consultation and mammogram, reinforcing the importance of regular check-ups and early detection.

The evening concluded with heartfelt testimonials from brave cancer survivors, including Suman Kumari, Shahnaz Nazim, Shabnam, Anupama Suri and few others, showcasing the strength of the human spirit.

Shahnaz shared her journey, extending special thanks to her family including her children and husband stating her children’s words - “They are four pillars of the family and not even one can be weak. We must give strength to each other and we will always stand with you Mama”.

The “Stronger Together” dinner meet highlighted the collective strength in the fight against cancer, fostering a sense of hope and solidarity among all attendees. Zuekha Hospital has always been on the forefront, leading change initiatives for the UAE communities over the last six decades

About Zulekha Healthcare Group

The Zulekha Hospital brand is part of the Zulekha Healthcare Group, and is among the forerunners in UAE healthcare for over six decades now. Today the Zulekha Healthcare group includes three multidisciplinary hospitals with two in the UAE in Dubai and Sharjah, and the third in Nagpur, India providing specialised treatments and services in over 30 disciplines. The Group also has medical centres, a medical examination center for residency, and pharmacies spread in the region.

Zulekha Hospital has received extensive recognition for its commitment towards quality care and sustainable business practises, such as Dubai Quality Appreciation Award, Dubai Quality Award, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Excellence Award, underling a commitment to providing high quality healthcare to patients and society at large.

