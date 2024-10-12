du set to leap into the Future AI economy at GITEX Global 2024, adding transformation to tomorrow with integrated solutions

(MENAFN- mslgroup) du, the leading and Digital Services Provider, today announced its participation at GITEX GLOBAL 2024. Under the forward-thinking theme, “Global collaboration to forge the future AI economy,” du is set to unveil its latest contributions to an intelligent, connected world from October 14 to 18th, at the Saeed Government Hall in Dubai World Trade Centre. du's showcases are set to elevate across sectors by integrating cutting-edge advancements such as 5G, AI, IoT, ML, and Robotics, embodying its theme: "Add transformation to tomorrow. With integrated Solutions."

This year, du is dedicated to illuminating its role as a digital enabler, through the unveiling of its expanded portfolio of products and services: du Business, du Tech, and du Infra. These offerings are meticulously designed to empower key government entities and businesses, propelling them towards a simplified yet impactful digital transformation journey.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du said: “GITEX 2024 provides an unparalleled platform for du to showcase our commitment to driving the UAE’s digital future. We are actively shaping the digital economy by harnessing the transformative power of 5G, AI, and ICT and setting new benchmarks for digital excellence in the UAE and beyond. Our vision is to empower every individual, business, and government entity in the UAE with cutting-edge technology, driving the nation towards an unprecedented era of digital empowerment and innovation."

Visitors to du’s stand can explore practical applications of advanced technologies including AI-powered robots boosting sustainable agriculture, automated systems in manufacturing and retail for optimized operations and customer service, and hyperscale cloud services with AI and data sovereignty focus transforming government services. These developments signify a leap towards digital transformation, showcasing real-world ICT applications that enhance efficiency, sustainability, and service delivery.

At the heart of du's participation at GITEX Global 2024 is a robust ecosystem of strategic partnerships that bring together leading entities from government, technology, healthcare, education, and environmental organizations to collaboratively drive innovation and digital transformation. From government entities like Dubai Municipality to global tech giants, each partner plays a significant role in enriching du’s offerings, ensuring that the initiatives showcased at the event are reflective of a collective effort towards a smarter, greener, and more connected future.

MENAFN12102024004993016550ID1108772546