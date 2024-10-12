President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates King Of Spain
Date
10/12/2024 5:09:56 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory
letter to King Felipe VI of Spain on the occasion of the country's
national holiday, Azernews reports referring to
AZERTAG.
The letter reads:
Your Majesty,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my
heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you personally and,
through you, to the entire Spanish people on the occasion of the
National Day of the Kingdom of Spain.
On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in
your endeavors, and continued peace and prosperity to the friendly
people of Spain.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 9 October 2024
MENAFN12102024000195011045ID1108772259
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.