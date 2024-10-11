Gryphon Healthcare, LLC Notifies Individuals Of Data Security Incident

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Healthcare, LLC ("Gryphon") is providing notice of a recent data security incident that may have affected personal and/or protected information. Gryphon takes the privacy and security of all information within its possession very seriously. Gryphon has sent notice of this incident to potentially affected individuals and provided resources to assist them.

On August 13, 2024, Gryphon became aware of a data security incident involving a partner that Gryphon provides medical billing services for, which resulted in unauthorized access to certain personal and/or protected health information maintained by Gryphon.

As a result of this third-party security incident, an unauthorized actor may have accessed certain files and data containing information relative to patients for whom Gryphon provides medical billing services.

Gryphon then launched a comprehensive review of all potentially affected files to confirm the individuals and information involved which concluded on September 3, 2024. Gryphon then worked diligently to gather contact information needed to begin providing notice of this event. Notice of this event was mailed directly to impacted individuals with an available mailing address on October 11, 2024.

Based on Gryphon's review, the following information for current and former patients may have been affected as a result of the incident: names, dates of birth, addresses, Social Security numbers, dates of service, diagnosis information, health insurance information, medical treatment information, prescription information, provider information and medical record numbers. Gryphon has no evidence to suggest that any potentially impacted information has been misused because of this incident.



As soon as Gryphon discovered this incident, Gryphon took the steps described above and implemented measures to enhance security and minimize the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for Gryphon. We deeply regret any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

Additional information is also available via Gryphon's website.

SOURCE Gryphon Healthcare, LLC

