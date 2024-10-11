Mysuru-Darbhanga Express Accident In Tamil Nadu: Railways Issues Emergency Helpline Numbers

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Mysuru-Darbhanga Express train rammed into a goods train at Kavarapettai in Tamil Nadu on Friday, injuring several passengers. One of the coaches on the train caught fire, and six were derailed immediately after the collision, reported PTI.

Further details of the accident are awaited; however, told PTI that several train are feared injured. Rescue teams and ambulances reached the spot from Chennai central, police added.

Tamil Nadu train accident helpline number

People seeking information about the passengers of the Mysuru -Darbhanga Express train or other details related to the accident can contact the helpline numbers below at the Chennai Divison.

04425354151

04424354995

Indian Railway officials set up a help desk at Darbhanga Railway Station to communicate with the relatives of the passengers of Train no. 12578 Mysuru-Darbhanga Express which collided with a goods train in Chennai-Guddur section between Ponneri- Kavarappettai railway stations.

The rear collision in Kavaraipettai occurred at around 8:30 pm on Friday near the Ponneri-Kavarapettai section. The train (12578) crew experienced a heavy jerk when the train entered into Loop/line and collided with Stabbled Good train in loop line, Indian Railways said in a statement.

Due to the collision a parcel van positioned next to the Engine caught fire, which was doused by Fire brigat. According to ANI, nearly 12 to 13 coaches were derailed and no casualty has been reported so far. All injured passengers in the train accident are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, reported ANI citing CPRO South Western Railway

“Train Passed PON at 20.27hrs, Train crew experienced heavy jerk train entered in to Loop/line & collided with Stabbled Good train in loop line . From Train Engine , 6 coaches de-railed. No causality. A few injured. Medical Relif Van & Rescue team is started from Chennai central,” Indian Railways said in an official update.

Tiruvallur district collector T Prabhushankar, senior state officials and Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Chennai, Southern Railway are on their way to the accident site.

In another incident, the Puri-New Delhi Purushotam Express train was halted at Uttar Pradesh's Tundla station as a precautionary step after the railway authorities were alerted over fear of bomb implant in the train by terrorists, reported PTI on Thursday. However, the bomb threat call turned out to be a hoax, officials said.

"We received an information from an X handle that suspected terrorists were travelling on the train with explosives, which they would plant in the Air India Delhi-Leh flight. We initiated action but it turned out to be a hoax," an official from the Prayagraj Rail Division said.