Inventhelp Inventor Develops Multi-Purpose Safety Accessory For Riding Mowers (MJA-245)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new safety product for lawn care companies and utilizing riding mowers," said an inventor, from

Kalaru, NSW, Australia, "so I invented the S. E. R. G. PACK. My design would minimize delays associated with equipment getting bogged, and it would call attention to the machine if it unexpectedly flips over and lands on the operator."

The invention provides a multi-purpose safety product for riding mowers and ATVs. In doing so, it allows the machine to self-extricate if stuck or bogged. It also offers an attention-getting alert if the machine tips over. As a result, it increases safety and reduces delays. The invention features a weatherproof and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for lawn care services, landscapers, ATV enthusiasts, and homeowners with large properties to mow. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Melbourne sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MJA-245, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

