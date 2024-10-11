Rajasthan Education Minister Hurt In A Bee Attack

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 12 (IANS) In a bizarre incident, a swarm of bees from a hive attacked the Rajasthan Education and Panchayati Raj Madan Dilawar on Friday, who was reviewing the cleanliness of toilets in the Panchayat Bhawan in Rawatbhata district of Chittorgarh.

The incident occurred in Bhainsrorgarh town, after which Minister Dilawar's blood pressure increased.

However, after undergoing a checkup, the doctor said the Minister was fit and fine.

According to official information, after reaching Bhainsrorgarh Panchayat Samiti, Minister Dilawar was inspecting a public toilet when bees from the hive stung him on his neck and right hand.

The toilet staff present outside the Panchayat Bhawan removed the bee sting from the Minister's body after which he was taken to the Panchayat Samiti Pradhan Office.

Block Chief Medical Officer Anil Jatav was then called to the office after which the Minister was given an injection.

Later, Minister Dilawar questioned Pradhan Aarti Baresha, engineer Mahavir Meena, and Additional Development Officer Satendra Sisodia regarding the cleanliness system.

The Minister made it clear that cleanliness has to be kept on priority as the Central government is allocating a lot of money for Swacch Bharat Abhiyan.

"If any sarpanch says that we do not have money for cleaning of toilet, then I want to know the name of that sarpanch."

"I will immediately suspend him as every panchayat gets Rs 12 lakh annually. Be it a municipality or a panchayat area, wherever there is a problem in the cleaning system immediate action will be taken," he warned.

Minister Dilawar then left for the tour of Shripura village.

He said, "It is our misfortune that Congress did nothing. Because of this, we are facing criticism. They indulged in corruption. They committed scams worth crores of rupees by getting school examination papers leaked. The government will get all schools repaired in a phased manner. There are also proposals to build new buildings."

The Minister said, "Funds to the tune of Rs 100 crore have been allocated in the budget for the repair of schools."