Katten And Capitalw Collective Align To Support Women In Mortgage Capital Markets

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - CapitalW Collective , the glass shattering 501(c)(3) benefiting women and their allies in mortgage capital markets, today announced Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP as a new corporate sponsor. This strategic collaboration marks a significant step forward in CapitalW Collective's mission“to create more inclusive mortgage capital markets, one woman and ally at a time.”







A Shared Vision for Progress

Katten, a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai, shares CapitalW Collective's commitment to educating, elevating, and empowering underrepresented groups within mortgage capital markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Katten as a corporate sponsor,” said Leslie Winick, co-founder and Board member of CapitalW Collective.“They have a long and distinguished reputation not only as experts in their field, but in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion within their own corporate culture and across the financial services sector.”

Support That Makes a Difference

As a corporate sponsor, Katten will provide critical financial resources to be used to create educational content and develop an expansive platform to connect with advocates across the industry. Katten will also share its expertise through CapitalW Collective programming.

“Katten is proud to partner with CapitalW Collective in this organization's important mission to support and celebrate women in the finance industry,” said Katten Partner and Broker-Dealer Regulation practice Co-Chair Susan Light, who coordinated the sponsorship.“Our firm is dedicated to fostering an inclusive culture where women are supported, recognized, and empowered to reach their full potential and thrive in their careers. We look forward to working together to inspire the current and next generation of women leaders.”

About CapitalW Collective:

CapitalW Collective is a 501(c)(3) non-profit comprised of female capital markets professionals and their allies that fosters an environment of learning, growth, recognition, and achievement. The organization is dedicated to supporting women in mortgage capital markets through a range of programs designed to foster leadership, professional development, and networking opportunities.

