Empowering Professionals: Join Crossroads4hope For Our 10Th Annual Conference On Cancer (ACOC) On March 21, 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Your Invited to Crossroads4Hope's 10th ACOC featuring Keynote Speaker Matthew Zachary

- – Katherine Schaible, Sr. Director of Program & Impact, Crossroads4HopeBEDMINSTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crossroads4Hope, in collaboration with esteemed partners, invites you to our ACOC focused on the needs of Youth and AYA (Adolescent and Young Adult) Cancer populations, one of the fastest-growing cancer demographics.Join us on March 21, 2025, from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM at the Hyatt Regency in New Brunswick, NJ, for a transformative day dedicated to equipping professionals with vital knowledge and tools to better serve this community.We are thrilled to announce that Matthew Zachary, a trailblazer in AYA cancer advocacy, will return to Crossroads4Hope as our keynote speaker. Diagnosed with brain cancer at just 21, Matthew found solace and strength at Crossroads4Hope-a journey that ignited his passion for creating supportive spaces for young cancer survivors. His poignant story embodies the resilience and hope that our community fosters.Matthew is not only the founder of the acclaimed nonprofit Stupid Cancer but also a dynamic advocate whose influence spans healthcare, media, and public policy. He launched America's first healthcare talk radio show and has produced a celebrated documentary, The Cancer Mavericks: A History of Survivorship. As the principal of Matthew Zachary Worldwide, he continues to push boundaries in digital health and nonprofit innovation. Join us as he shares his inspiring journey and vision for the future of AYA cancer care.This year's conference will delve into critical topics that resonate with the AYA community, starting with our Plenary Session led by our very own Social Work Manager, Kyle Jachim, MSW, LSW, OSW-C and Austin Morreale from NJ Interfaith Center for Cancer Care: "From Patient to Person: Identity Development and Life Milestones for AYAs with Cancer." This session will explore the intersection of cancer treatment and the unique life challenges faced by AYAs, particularly focusing on the LGBTQ+ community. Participants will gain insights into how these experiences shape identity development amidst medical, emotional, and social transitions.“It is critical that we redefine cancer care and support particularly for young adults who are experiencing an alarming increase in late-stage diagnoses, and furthermore unique psychosocial complexities, such as isolation and identity disruption. Cancer care is not just about treating the disease, but about empowering the lives of those affected.” Katherine Schaible, Sr. Director of Program & Impact, Crossroads4HopeAttendees can choose from six engaging breakout sessions that tackle pressing issues affecting AYAs and their families, including:.Navigating Transitions in Care for AYA Patients.HPV Vaccine is Cancer Prevention: A Guide for Healthcare Professionals.The Disclosure Dilemma: Sharing a Diagnosis with Youth.Empowering Young Caregivers: Resilience Amid Challenges.Supporting Siblings and Peers Through a Cancer Diagnosis.From Googling to Healing: The Role of Technology in Cancer CareThis in-person event is free for all professionals working with youth and young adults in any capacity. Online registration is required: Register Here.Conference Highlights:.Complimentary parking, breakfast, and lunch.Opportunities to earn Continuing Education Units (CEUs) and Professional Development Hours (PDHs) for various professional certifications (approval pending)Join us in making a difference for AYAs facing cancer-together, we can create a community of support and empowerment.For more information, please visit: crossroads4hope/acoc-25/Crossroads4Hope – Where Hope Meets Action.

Amy Gianetti

Crossroads4Hope

+1 908-210-8510

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.