Producers Of Trump Film 'American Comedy Make America Laugh Again', Celebrate End Of Facebook Censorship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Official Motion Picture Poster for 'American Comedy:Make America Laugh Again'

Apology by Mark Zuckerberg to for Blocking ad Buys for on Is Important to Independent Film makers promoting on Social Media

- Alex Ayzin, ProducerLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Independent Film Producers of a the new cinematic humoristic view of Presidency 'American Comedy-Make America Laugh Again' Are Celebrating the End of the Facebook Censorship against them. The apology by Mark Zuckerberg to Congress last month for Facebook's behavior including blocking add buys for the film on Facebook is extremely important to Independent Film makers who count on Social Media to promote their films.Pete Allman's portrayal of Donald Trump in ' American Comedy'is calamitous, and veteran actor Dan Lauria (The Wonder Years & Pitch) as the Pope, Tom Hallick as Biden (Murder She Wrote-Young and the Restless), is excellent but controversial work. Eric Roberts as the mob boss is very controversial. From Nancy Pelosi to Vladimir Putin, viewers will experience this controversial comedy as Trump boldly leads viewers through predictable unpredictability“With no fear or hesitation, Trump finds himself learning on the job as he plods along his collision course with other political leaders creating one debacle after another.Politics becomes comedy as each character offers their own set of idiosyncratic circumstances.”, says producer Alex Ayzin.Film is centered on Trump's visit to Los Angeles where he comes to improve his standing with California voters.The plot has Donald visiting Mexican taco stands, Russian, Chinese and Persian restaurants to sample ethnic foods in order to connect with local communities and improve his image.At the restaurants he also meets with other world leaders. There is even a scene with wife Melania (portrayed by Marianna Trofimova) giving him a hard time slapping him for being overweight.Trump decides to escape from the US to Mexico with the help of the Mob Boss ( Eric Roberts).However he gets stuck on top of the Border wall, not being welcomed in Mexico and not being able to return to United States...Testimonials“Your film is funny. Your guy (Peter Allman) does a good job portraying Donald Trump This comedy film should be made into a television series”, David Zucker, Director/Producer of Airplane, The Naked Gun, Top Secret, Scary Movie.“ A sense of humor will help ...forget the politics for once and have a good time”, Lou Ferrigno, International film/ TV star and Academy voting member.“American Comedy” delivers on their promise to ''Make America laugh again.” A film created to promote world peace, the filmmakers' goal is to get people to laugh together and be nice to each other, especially during elections.”, Marie Adler, CEO of Adler and Associates Entertainment (AAE)Alex Ayzin and the film's producer says:“Our mission is to make America and the World laugh, not fight. Make laughter not war! Unbiased equal opportunity political satire makes everyone laugh-and I am delighted that Mark Zuckerberg has realized this and stopped the censorship. Our mission is to have peaceful and fair elections”.Final notes:There is also a TV series spin-off of American Comedy in pre-production entitled 'Donald's World'. See'American Comedy-Make America Laugh Again' is now available on tubitv

EDWARD Lozzi

EDward Lozzi & Associates Public Relations

+1 310-922-1200

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.