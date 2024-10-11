Education And 'Green' Jobs Essential For Adapting To Climate Challenges, Says UN Champion
Date
10/11/2024 10:08:46 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Climate change is the biggest challenge facing humanity, and we
must adapt to the new realities.
This was stated by Nigar Arpadarai, the high-level champion of
the UN Climate Change for COP29, at the panel session held on the
second day of Pre-COP29 in Baku, Azernews
reports.
She noted that this issue should be approached from the
perspective of advantages.
"The biggest debate in the world right now is whether all this
will create 'green' jobs, new types of jobs. If you ask me, my
answer would be that we are not only facing the problem of climate
change, but also entirely new realities, and we need to adapt.
Therefore, we need to think differently and learn to manage our
business. We need not only skills in the field of climate change
and greening, but also in artificial intelligence, which is a part
of our lives," said N. Arpadarai.
Touching on the new realities, she said that education is also
involved in this process.
"As for new education, we will probably need new climate
literacy programs that will teach our children and youth
sustainable development practices. Therefore, we need to access
resources that are often lacking," the high-level champion
noted.
MENAFN11102024000195011045ID1108770427
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.