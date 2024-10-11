Education And 'Green' Jobs Essential For Adapting To Climate Challenges, Says UN Champion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Climate change is the biggest challenge facing humanity, and we must adapt to the new realities.

This was stated by Nigar Arpadarai, the high-level champion of the UN Climate Change for COP29, at the panel session held on the second day of Pre-COP29 in Baku, Azernews reports.

She noted that this issue should be approached from the perspective of advantages.

"The biggest debate in the world right now is whether all this will create 'green' jobs, new types of jobs. If you ask me, my answer would be that we are not only facing the problem of climate change, but also entirely new realities, and we need to adapt. Therefore, we need to think differently and learn to manage our business. We need not only skills in the field of climate change and greening, but also in artificial intelligence, which is a part of our lives," said N. Arpadarai.

Touching on the new realities, she said that education is also involved in this process.

"As for new education, we will probably need new climate literacy programs that will teach our children and youth sustainable development practices. Therefore, we need to access resources that are often lacking," the high-level champion noted.