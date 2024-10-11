Leyla Aliyeva And Arzu Aliyeva Visit Youth Environmental Camp In Gabala
Date
10/11/2024 10:08:46 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation
and founder and head of IDEA Public Union, along with Arzu Aliyeva,
President of the Baku media Center, visited the "Youth Green
Initiatives" environmental camp in Gabala,
Azernews reports citing Azertag.
Organized by IDEA Public Union and Youth Development and Career
Center within the framework of COP29, the environmental camp "Youth
Green Initiatives" is held in Gabala on October 10-11.
A total of 40 young people from Gabala and surrounding regions
participate in the camp.
The main goal of the camp is to hear young people's views,
expectations and proposals on environmental issues and strengthen
their role in this area ahead of the prestigious COP29 event,
scheduled to be take place in Baku in November.
During the trip, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva familiarized
themselves with the program of the camp and the participants' daily
activities.
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva then posed for photos with young
people and wished them success in their future endeavors.
The youngsters expressed their gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva and
Arzu Aliyeva for their support and care in arranging the camp.
MENAFN11102024000195011045ID1108770425
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.