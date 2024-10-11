Storelocal Storage Offers 2 Months Free Self Storage To Hurricane Victims At Knoxville, Tennessee Locations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Storelocal Storage is extending a helping hand to of Hurricane Helene by offering two months of free storage at its two Knoxville locations on Hillview Ave and Rutledge Pkwy. The initiative aims to assist individuals and families impacted by the storm as they work to rebuild their lives and homes.

Hurricane Helene's destruction impacted the East Tennessee region, including Knoxville, between September 24-27, 2024, bringing heavy rainfall, massive storm surge, flooding, power outages, and infrastructure disruptions. While Knoxville avoided the worst of the devastation, nearby communities were hit harder, and emergency services from the area were deployed to assist in recovery efforts. Tragically, four fatalities were reported in the region as a result of the storm's impact.

"We are dedicated to providing meaningful support and hope this offer helps reduce some of the stress that comes with rebuilding after the storm," said Genevieve Sigmund, President of Platinum Storage Group, which manages Storelocal facilities.

Hurricane victims in need of temporary storage can contact either Knoxville facility by phone or in person to take advantage of this offer. Both locations feature climate-controlled units, 24/7 security cameras, and easy online rental and payment options to ensure customers' belongings are stored safely and conveniently.

About Storelocal Storage of Knoxville

Storelocal Storage of Knoxville offers state-of-the-art self-storage solutions, with a wide range of unit sizes and types to meet various storage needs. With climate-controlled units and 24-hour security monitoring, customers can trust that their belongings will be stored securely. Convenient online rental and payment options are available.

Visit our Knoxville locations:



Storelocal Storage on Hillview Ave Storelocal Storage on Rutledge Pkwy

About Storelocal Storage

Storelocal is a membership organization designed to empower independent self-storage owners by offering access to industry-leading products, services, and technology solutions. With a network of over 1,500 members and a combined real estate value exceeding $10 billion, Storelocal enables independent operators to compete with large, corporate storage chains by providing essential resources like property management software, branding, and online rental platforms.

Click here for more information about Storelocal Storage Brand Licensing

Click here for more information about Storelocal Membership

About Platinum Storage Group

Platinum Storage Group is a privately-held real estate company specializing in self-storage development, acquisitions, and management. Established in 1999, Platinum manages a portfolio of over 2.5 million square feet of storage facilities and currently oversees 34 locations under the Storelocal Storage brand.

For more information about Platinum Storage Group, visit

Platinum Storage Group .

SOURCE Storelocal Storage

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED