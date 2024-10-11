Weekly Recap: 10 Finance Press Releases You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including the U.S Bankruptcy Court confirmation of FTX's plan of Reorganization, Ansa's partnership with Plaid and Fortune's top 25 places to retire affordably.

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help finance journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Finance News recap from PR Newswire

Continue Reading

Under the terms of the Plan, 98% of the creditors of FTX by number will receive approximately 119% of the amount of their allowed claims within 60 days after the effective date of the Plan, subject to know-your-customer and other distribution requirements.SteadyIQ announced the launch of a new suite of tools designed to further improve the delivery of safety net benefits like SNAP and Medicaid. The features will augment SteadyIQ's pioneering Income Passport, the first tool of its kind to enable seamless income verification, with the aim of increasing accessibility and removing barriers for applicants.Today Bloomberg Tax & Accounting announced the launch of its Innovation Studio, an ideation environment that offers access to new tools, including generative-AI powered capabilities, that are currently under development for the Bloomberg Tax platform.By integrating Plaid's pay-by-bank offering withAnsa's stored value wallets, this partnership unlocks significant cost savings on wallet transactions that improve bottom-line and increase margins in a highly competitive market. Ansa's Incentive Engine provides tools to let brands nudge and reward their best customers for paying through these preferred mechanisms.More than half of homeowners (52%) would rather DIY projects to save on costs. Of those who hired contractors, 53% went over budget and 46% experienced significant delays - compared to just 42% and 32% of DIYers. However, those who hired a professional (76%) were slightly more satisfied with the results than DIYers (71%).The latest upgrade to Altoo's mobile app introduces a range of state-of-the-art features designed to enhance the digital wealth management experience. Clients can now seamlessly access their complex portfolios anytime, anywhere, using an intuitive interface. This upgrade is a key step forward tailoring the Altoo Wealth Platform to the continuously raising needs of today's sophisticated, well-diversified investors.Parsly was founded in 2021 in response to the significant challenges facing the restaurant industry during the pandemic. Parsly aims to help restaurants manage their procurement cost more effectively through AI-driven insights and automation. The service improves its users' profitability without requiring additional time or focus from the restaurateurs.Debt is problematic and impeding retirement savings for Americans regardless of party. A large share of Democrats (74 percent), Republicans (68 percent), and Independents (68 percent) believe that their level of debt is problematic. About three-fourths of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents who have debt say it is preventing them from saving for retirement.Having recently raised $1.5M in pre-seed funding at a $10M valuation, Casa Shares aims to simplify the real estate investment process by enabling users to acquire shares of prime income properties for as little as $100.The top 10 includes two California cities: American Canyon, CA and Santa Clara, CA. Located in Southern Napa County, American Canyon offers affordable housing near both Napa's world-class wineries and two beaches, Newport Beach and Huntington Beach. It's ideal for active retirees, with kayaking, biking, hiking, and golfing options. The city boasts a tight-knit community feel, local events, and proximity to top healthcare facilities.

For more news like this, check out all of

the latest finance-related releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a finance press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED