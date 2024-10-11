Gurugram Luxury Flat At ₹80 Crore: Youtuber Akshat Shrivastava Reacts Finfluencer Lists Out Things People Can Buy

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Real estate firm DLF Ltd is all set to launch India's most expensive residential project in Gurugram . The mind-boggling price of the flats in the DLF colony has taken the internet by storm. Also Read
According to the Hindustan Times report, the new DLF project will have apartments priced at ₹80 crore. Netizens were quick to react to the hefty price of the residential properties. YouTuber Akshat Shrivastava also reacted to the new project in Gurugram and listed multiple things a person would have been able to do with such a hefty amount, including buying a house in Dubai or owning a super-luxurious Mercedes car.
Shrivastava also mentioned that the money can be used to invest in an Index Fund or Bond Market in the Middle East or take a world tour.
"Buy a 2-bed near Burj Khalifa (for 4-5Cr). Buy a luxury car (1Cr) like Mercedes, Drive on an 8 lane road with no potholes, Pay 0% taxes, Invest the rest in an Index Fund or Bond Market in the Middle East, Take a world tour every year. You will still be left with some surplus money," said Shrivastava in a post on X.
Akshat Shrivastava's suggestions mentioning the opportunity cost of money spent on buying super-expensive Gurugram flats garnered multiple reactions from netizens.
“No , we prefer Boating to our office during monsoon... and masking our faces during winters,” a user commented on the post.
“Who are these people buying such a expensive real estate,” asked another user on the post.
Agreeing to the influencer's advise, an X user commented,“Yes but then you will miss out on breathing the fresh air of Delhi."
DLF project in Gurugram
The super luxurious residential project in Gurugram will include nearly 400 super luxurious apartments with a starting price of around ₹80 crore, reported Hindustan Times.
The project will be launched at the residential stretch along Golf Course Road in Gurugram, which is also known as the North India billionaire's row. The area will be spread across an area of more than 17 acres. The flats will be sold at a rate of ₹80,000 per square feet.
