Over 70% Of Wounded Soldiers Return To Service After Treatment Medical Forces Commander

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 70% of wounded or return to service after treatment, according to Anatoliy Kazmirchuk, Commander of the Medical Forces of the of Ukraine.

“As evidenced by our data, over 70% of wounded or injured personnel return to service. These are average statistics. The figures may vary in different areas of the frontline. It can be concluded that the aforementioned 70% of service persons constitute the backbone and foundation of the military contingent,” Kazmirchuk said in an interview with Ukrinform .

He noted that this is important because the service memebers who have already served can pass on their experience to their fellow soldiers after being wounded and returning to active duty.

“This makes it possible, for example, not to look for a new mobilization resource, but to use trained personnel. After all, it is commonly known that any service person who has entered into a contract or mobilization must complete basic general military training at a designated training center, which includes military medical training,” the commander noted.

According to Kazmirchuk, in order to enhance the competence of combat medics, an online course on tactical medicine was launched, which offers a training program for combat medics based on MARCH-PAWS algorithms.

This course is popular, especially among tactical medicine instructors. Some of the skills published are also suitable for soldiers undergoing basic military training. For example, self-help under fire (direct threat zone) and self-help/mutual aid in tactical shelter (indirect threat zone), Kazmirchuk noted.

“Of course, the video format is designed only for mastering the skills already acquired and repeating them, but in this way, we are bringing the skills closer to every serviceman,” the commander said, adding that the priority task of the command is to ensure that every service person is trained, both ordinary mobilized soldiers and combat medics.

As Ukrinform reported, the Ministry of Defense on July 21 approved the scope of first aid for different levels of training for military personnel and employees of the defense and security Forces.