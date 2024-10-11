K’Taka Day: Govt Orders Hoisting Of Kannada Flags On Nov 1 In All Establishments

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 11 (IANS) The Karnataka has asked all establishments, firms and institutions to hoist Kannada flags on the occasion of the Kannada Rajyotsava Day in Bengaluru on November 1.

Kannada Rajyotsava Day is also known as Karnataka Formation Day to mark the coming together of all Kannada speaking regions to form the Karnataka state.

The state Government has ordered all IT, BT companies, factories, schools, colleges and other establishments to hoist the Kannada flag on their premises on November 1

Speaking to the in Bengaluru at his residence, Deputy Chief and state Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar said on Friday,“As a minister of Bengaluru, I am appealing to all institutions including the IT, BT, other factories and establishments, on November 1, to hoist the Kannada flag.”

“They should respect the Kannada flag the way they respect the Indian Tricolour while celebrating Independence Day and Republic Day. They have to hoist Kannada flags in front of all institutions,” Dy CM Shivakumar added.

“We will give a mobile number where the institutions and others can post the photos of the celebrations. The managers and staff should show respect to the local language and give a message to future generations,” Shivakumar urged.

The posting of photos has to be done and it has to be communicated to the government, there has to be accountability, Shivakumar maintained.

“I appeal to all establishments, factories, institutions to hoist Kannada flags. Education institutions must organise culture programmes. This is the decision of the government,” he reiterated.

“This is land of Kannada language and it is the duty of everyone who lives here to learn the language of the land. Learning Kannada has been made compulsory in schools. In rural areas they celebrate the formation day. In Bengaluru city, since I am the incharge minister, I am making it compulsory,” Shivakumar underlined.

Shivakumar further warned that,“Kannada activists should not go to the companies and trouble them. I am giving warning to all Kannada activists; they should not indulge in threatening people. The institutions will voluntarily carry out what needs to be done.”

“If any case of threat and aggression is reported, we will initiate legal action. I am appealing and requesting them and no Kannada organisation should interfere in the matter. The government has implemented 50 per cent Kannada in all signboard rules. Likewise, we will also do this,” he stated.

“I am making a special announcement today, it is 70 years, since we started celebrating Karnataka Rajyotsava as the Mysuru State was created in 1953. We are also celebrating the completion of 50 years after the formation of Karnataka state later on November 1, 1973. November 1 is a special day for Kannada people,” he stated.

“As a minister for Bengaluru Urban district, I have devised a new programme. I am releasing an order to hoist the Kannada flag in all schools and colleges, factories and IT and BT industries. All associations, education institutions, industries compulsorily will have to hoist Kannada flags,” he said.

“In private and government schools, in order to bring a sense of love, respect and bond with the Kannada language and to make them understand that without knowing Kannada language, they won't be able to survive in Bengaluru and the state, this event will have to be held. In Bengaluru city and Bengaluru districts, about 50 per cent of the people have come from outside and they will have to show their willingness to learn Kannada,” Shivakumar opined.

“I will make an announcement on the occasion of Vijayadashami festival. I have already given directions and guidance in this regard. Just the way Independence Day and Republic Day are celebrated, in the same manner they will have to respect the Kannada flag and convey its importance to the students,” Shivakumar stated.

“I am not asking the IT-BT companies, factories and other institutions to organise cultural programmes. They just have to hoist the Kannada flags on their buildings and pay respect,” Shivakumar stated.

“I convey my regards to the people of Karnataka on Ayudha Puja and Dasara festival. I am celebrating Ayudha Puja at my residence and later I will reach the Congress office. I will go to Kodagu and come back to Mysuru to take part in the historical Dasara celebrations,” he maintained.

“This year, Dasara is being celebrated with grandeur and beautiful lighting has been done in the city. Good events have been lined up. Mysuru city is filled with people enjoying the festivities,” he stated.