VFS Global wins Hungary visa services contract in nine additional countries across four regions, including Qatar

Effective 7 October 2024, residents of Qatar can submit their Hungary visa applications from a VFS Global Visa Application Centre in Doha. The centre was inaugurated by Ms. Boglárka Szvétecz, Consul, Embassy of Hungary in the State of Qatar, Mr. Ádám Éva, Deputy Head of Mis-sion, Embassy of Hungary in the State of Qatar and Mr. Avdhut Shelar, Head of Operations, VFS Global.



Under the new contract, VFS Global has been mandated to serve Hungary in four new regions across the globe – Africas, Australasia, Middle East and Europe. The Visa Application Centre in Doha is located at Levels 1, Al Nuaimi Building, Oqba Ibn Nafie Street, Airport Road, Doha, Qatar.



H.E. Ferenc Korom, Ambassador, Embassy of Hungary in the State of Qatar, said: “As workers of the Hungarian Embassy, we are here not only to work for our country, but at the same time to serve for the people of the State of Qatar. Therefore, I am delighted to announce an important change that will enhance our visa services. Today, we are partnering with VFS Global an experienced organization in the travel industry, to ensure a smoother, faster, and more efficient visa application process. This change reflects our commitment to improving the quality of service and ensuring that your experience with us is both seamless and stress-free. With advanced technology, better resources, and a customer-focused approach, we are confident this partnership will meet your needs more effectively. Thank you for your continued trust and support as we strive to serve you better."



Ms Marita Bachhav, Regional Head – Qatar, VFS Global said, “We are excited to commence Hungary visa services here in Doha, bringing the visa application process closer to home for residents. We have been serving travellers from Qatar since 2005, and look forward to adding to their comfort and conven-ience through yet another service.”



Travellers to Hungary will be able to book appointments to submit applications for long and short stay visas through Appointments are available on a first come first served basis and are available at no additional charge. Applicants can also choose from a range of optional services for an enhanced visa application experience, available to book online or at the time of submitting the application, such as including SMS updates at ever stage of the application process, photo booth and photocopy services, travel insurance, and courier return service for delivery of processed passports to the appli-cants’ doorstep.



Those looking for extra comfort can opt for the Premium Lounge service for end-to-end assistance in a plush ambience. Applicants can also opt for the Visa At Your Doorstep service and complete the applica-tion submission process from the comfort and convenience of their home or office.



VFS Global has been a trusted partner to the Hungary Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Trade since 2010.





