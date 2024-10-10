Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) Promarkerd Predicts Kidney Decline In Type 1 Diabetes - Study Published

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ), a pioneer in predictive diagnostics, is pleased to announce the publication of groundbreaking results showing the PromarkerD predictive test can predict renal decline in type 1 diabetes. These findings were first presented at the Australasian in Perth, Australia, in August [ASX 23 August].

- Breakthrough results published in the journal of Clinical Diabetes and Endocrinology show PromarkerD demonstrated high accuracy in predicting chronic kidney in patients with type 1 diabetes

- PromarkerD has been previously validated for predicting renal decline up to four years in advance in type 2 diabetes

- The additional application for type 1 diabetes patients with their unique clinical needs offers a new target market for PromarkerD

- Global health impact: addresses a critical health issue for over 537 million people worldwide who have diabetes, with type 1 diabetes representing 10% of all cases

The results were published overnight in the peer-reviewed journal of Clinical Diabetes and Endocrinology in a paper titled "Application of a validated prognostic plasma protein biomarker test for renal decline in type 2 diabetes to type 1 diabetes: The Fremantle Diabetes Study Phase II".

The study addresses a significant gap in the medical field, focusing on the lack of prognostic biomarkers for chronic kidney disease (CKD) in individuals with type 1 diabetes. Utilising the PromarkerD test, originally developed and validated for predicting renal decline in type 2 diabetes, the study of 92 community-based individuals demonstrated outstanding performance in predicting CKD risk and kidney function decline (Area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC) 0.93; optimal sensitivity, specificity, positive and negative predictive values were 78%, 90%, 47%, and 97%, respectively).

Diabetes affects over 537 million people worldwide, and chronic kidney disease is a major complication, leading to severe health outcomes and increased mortality. Type 1 diabetes represents approximately 10% of all cases of diabetes and cannot be prevented . Diabetes has emerged as the largest single cause of endstage renal disease (leading to dialysis or kidney transplant) in developed and developing countries.

These preliminary findings suggest that the PromarkerD test is a highly effective prognostic tool for renal decline in both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, heralding a new era in diabetic kidney disease management.

Proteomics International is currently focused on launching PromarkerD in the USA in H1 CY25 and in Australia in Q1 CY25 through a hybrid approach of traditional licensing and direct-to-consumer/patient (DTC/DTP) go-to-market approaches [PIQ Annual Report and ASX 19 September].

About PromarkerD ()

Diabetic kidney disease (DKD) is a serious complication arising from diabetes which if unchecked can lead to dialysis or kidney transplant. PromarkerD is a prognostic test that can predict future kidney function decline in patients with type 2 diabetes and no existing DKD. The patented PromarkerD test system uses a simple blood test to detect a unique 'fingerprint' of the early onset of the disease by measuring three serum protein biomarkers, combined with three routinely available conventional clinical variables (age, HDL cholesterol and estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR)). A cloud-based algorithm integrates the results into a patient risk report. In clinical studies published in leading journals PromarkerD correctly predicted up to 86% of otherwise healthy diabetics who went on to develop diabetic kidney disease within four years.

Further information is available through the PromarkerD web portal.

To visit the PromarkerD virtual booth please visit:

