Foreign Ministry: Smotrich's Statements Made In 2016 Reflect Inflammatory Ideological Thought
10/10/2024 11:01:45 PM
Amman, Oct. 10 (Petra)-- The Ministry
of Foreign and Expatriates confirmed that the decried remarks made by the radical Israeli Finance Minister
Bezalel Smotrich in 2016 while he was a member of the Knesset represent the Israeli minister's irrational and provocative ideological views.
Ambassador Sufian Al-Qudah, the ministry's official spokesperson, emphasized that the Kingdom completely rejects and denounces these divisive and exclusionary remarks, characterizing them as a breach of international law and conventions. He also emphasized that these remarks do not diminish Jordan's standing or the Palestinian people's inalienable right to establish their own independent state along the lines of June 4, 1967, with occupied Jerusalem as its capital.
The statements made by the Israeli minister, according to Ambassador Al-Qudah, expose the dangers of his extreme, racist ideologies and highlight the urgent need for the international community to act swiftly to stop Israel's unchecked aggression, as evidenced by its ongoing, aggressive war against Lebanon, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip.
