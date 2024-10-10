Autoshop Answers Expands Venue Due To High Demand For Advanced Business Training Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoShop Answers is thrilled to announce a venue change for our Key To Key To Callbacks Advanced Business Training Program on October 18-21, 2024, due to overwhelming demand. Originally scheduled at a smaller venue, the class sold out within minutes. We are now moving to the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Houston Memorial - City Centre, to accommodate more attendees and continue supporting the growth and success of our programs.

Event Schedule:

- October 18th – Accounting and Fraud Prevention (Optional)

- October 19th-20th – Key To Key2To Callbacks 2-Day Advanced Business Training Program

- October 19th-20th – Auto Tech Answers Presents: Peter N. Sarantidis, Director of Technical Advancement, 2-Day Technician Training Program at Adams Training Room

- October 21st – Now Hiring Recruiting Program with Brian Rhodes (Optional)

- October 21st – VIP Shop Tour with Todd Hayes

New Venue:

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Houston Memorial - City Centre

10500 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77043

We have also secured discounted accommodations at the Holiday Inn Express for attendees. The booking link is available below, and we encourage early reservations before it sells out again. As demand for our training continues to grow, we are planning future sessions at larger venues, including Embassy Suites in 2025.

Key Highlights:

- New Location: Just 5 minutes from the original site, with a more spacious setup.

- Accommodation Link: A special room rate for attendees

Hotel In West Houston, TX | Holiday Inn Express & Suites Houston - Memorial City Centre (ihg)

- Future Vision: "We grow as a family, and 2025 looks like it'll take us to an Embassy Suites," says Todd Westerlund.

AutoShop Answers remains dedicated to equipping shop owners with the tools and strategies needed to excel in today's competitive market. The incredible demand for our training reflects the value and impact our programs offer, and we look forward to driving industry growth and innovation.

For more information or to reserve your spot:

Contact us at 925-980-8012 or visit [AutoShopAnswers]

LET'S GO!

Todd Westerlund, AutoShop Answers

Act quickly before it sells out again!

SOURCE Autoshop Answers

