Toyota Center And Technology Design Partner ANC Complete Multi-Year Digital Display Upgrade With The Reveal Of A Massive New Center Hung Scoreboard

The cutting-edge upgrades continue to elevate the venue experience for fans of the Houston Rockets and the arena's top touring entertainment events

HOUSTON

Toyota Center will unveil the completion of a two-year venue-wide digital signage upgrade at their annual preseason Fan Fest this weekend, featuring one of the largest and most advanced Center Hung scoreboards in the as a part of nearly 13,000 square feet of digital signage improvements. Developed in partnership with

AV design and integration leader ANC and industry-leading consulting firm WJHW , the new LED displays focus on offering premier experiences for their fans, building on their momentum last season and strengthening Toyota Center's standing as one of the most forward-thinking venues in professional sports.

"These technology transformations emphasize our commitment to creating a more exciting and immersive environment for all of our new and returning Rockets fans and live events attendees," said Rockets President of Business Operations Gretchen Sheirr.

"We appreciate partners like ANC who understand how passionate we are about improving the venue experience and have helped us make it a reality. The sheer size and intricate resolution of our Center Hung, its innovative underbelly displays and new smoke effects via Rocket boosters, plus last year's in-bowl upgrades all add up to a completely new experience for so many of our fans, providing larger-than-life views from every seat in the house."

The highlight of the project is ANC's installation of a new 6,200-square-foot center-hung scoreboard. This cutting-edge display boasts 84% more LED surface area than its predecessor and offers a 4mm resolution

50% more visual impact. The 1,500 square feet of fine-pitch 2.5mm underbelly screens provide crystal-clear viewing angles for courtside and lower-bowl seats. The seamless, curved design – dubbed by ANC and the Team as the Galactic Rings – allows content to wrap continuously around the entire scoreboard, including the underbelly, enabling dynamic, 360-degree configurations across 10 million pixels, ensuring continuous, immersive visuals.

"As innovation surges throughout our industry, we are thrilled to partner with Toyota Center to elevate their gameday," said Jerry Cifarelli Jr., CEO of ANC. " After a multi-year renovation like this one, we know how exciting it is for our partners to show off the major upgrades to their fans. Toyota Center's investment in cutting-edge display technologies, including the scoreboard's impressive size and seamless design, will build on the momentum of the thriving franchise and elevate the venue experience to new heights this season."

To elevate live event experiences further, the center-hung scoreboard now features brand-new audio speakers, digital LED lighting elements, and smoke effects via Rocket boosters, delivering more truly out-of-this-world moments for Rockets fans. ANC also managed the content management integration and rack build-out of the Ross control software, which operates the entire display system from Phases 1 & 2.

Last season, ANC completed the arena's first phase of digital signage renovation with 5,000 square feet of additional signage upgrades, including 10mm LED Fascia Ribbon wrapping three levels, two (2) forty-four-foot-wide Endline Displays, two (2) twenty-eight-foot-wide Baseline Displays, twelve (12) 4mm Bulkhead Displays around the bowl tunnels, some as large as 12-feet wide, plus LED Courtside Tables, and a 10mm exterior Marquee Display.

Continuing the multi-year partnership, ANC's operations and technicians will service the venue's digital media displays, providing comprehensive game-day support and maintenance for the entire venue display network. Like many

ANC partners, ANC will also provide the team with

advertising support across new marketing sponsors for high-impact TV-visible media inventory.

