Click Armor And Carahsoft Partner To Bring Interactive Cyber Security Training Solutions To The Public Sector

OTTAWA, Canada and RESTON, Va., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Click Armor , The Employee Cyber Confidence BuilderTM, and Carahsoft Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Click Armor's U.S. Public Sector distributor making the company's innovative for interactive employee cyber security training available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.



“Partnering with Carahsoft allows Click Armor to elevate employee engagement and proficiency in cyber security training for the Public Sector through Carahsoft's extensive Government contracting vehicles,” said Scott Wright, CEO of Click Armor.“By tapping into Carahsoft's network, we can offer our interactive training solutions to a broader audience and transform traditional training into an engaging experience.”

Click Armor's advanced, gamified employee training platform engages employees through interactive experiences to improve proficiency and defensive abilities in spotting and avoiding cyberthreats from phishing and social engineering. Its versatility in creating and tailoring unique, immersive risk scenarios for training and assessment are designed to motivate employees to improve skills. Click Armor also makes it easy for Public Sector cyber security and training program managers to deploy and maintain large scale training programs, with powerful automated scheduling, notifications and reminder features.

Click Armor's employee cyber security awareness and training platform uses proven psychological techniques to achieve higher levels of staff participation and proficiency. This approach builds employees' confidence in facing threats and risky situations within a safe environment, before they face them in the real world.

“Adding Click Armor to our offerings enhances our ability to provide interactive and effective security training to Government agencies through our reseller partners,” said Brian O'Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft.“Click Armor's unique approach fits within our goal to offer advanced solutions that boost cyber security readiness. This partnership will help employees to become more adept at handling cyber threats with increased confidence.”

Click Armor's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8548 or ... .

Click Armor, The Employee Cyber Confidence BuilderTM, is the first online, interactive employee training platform that improves staff cyber skills and confidence, using proven gamification techniques.

