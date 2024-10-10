Certificate Authority Market Size To Surpass USD 485.13 Million By 2033 | Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global certificate authority size was valued at USD 181.51 million in 2023. It is projected to reach from USD 206.18 million in 2024 to USD 485.13 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 33.32% during the forecast period (2024–2032).

New York, United States, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Certificate Authority (CA) market is the dedicated to the issuing, management, and renewal of digital certificates. These digital certificates are used to authenticate the identification of entities such as websites, organizations, or individuals, as well as to secure network interactions with encryption. CAs are trusted third-party organizations that verify entities' identities and provide certificates to establish secure connections, such as SSL/TLS certificates for websites. This market is essential to the overall cybersecurity ecosystem as it maintains the security, integrity, and trustworthiness of digital communications and transactions on the Internet.

Market Dynamics

Focus on Cybersecurity Integration drives the global certificate authority market.

Certificate Authorities (CAs) are expanding their services to include broader cybersecurity solutions such as threat detection and identity management, resulting in more comprehensive security offerings. They collaborate with cybersecurity firms to integrate certificate management with other important security services, giving organizations an integrated and effective protection approach.

For instance, on 10 October 2023, DigiCert expanded its capabilities by integrating its certificate management services with Acronis' cybersecurity and data protection solutions.

The emergence of Blockchain Technology creates opportunities for the global certificate authority market.

Blockchain technology's decentralized and tamper-proof mechanism improves the security and transparency of digital certificate issuance and maintenance. This significant development has the potential to eliminate fraud, increase trust, and alter the certification authority market by developing more secure and efficient certificate management systems.

For instance, in March 2024, Tezos introduced a blockchain-based certificate management system known as Tezos DigiSign.

Regional Analysis

North America is the dominating region in the global certificate authority market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. North America dominates the certificate authority market due to its modern IT infrastructure, high cybersecurity awareness, stringent regulatory environment, and the presence of major CA providers such as DigiCert and GlobalSign, which offer a wide range of digital certificate solutions. This region has strong adoption rates of digital certificates, particularly in finance, healthcare, and government.

The United States and Canada are the primary contributors to the North American certificate authority market, benefitting from their strong economies and a significant focus on cybersecurity in sectors such as banking, healthcare, e-commerce, and government services.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is the fastest-growing market for certificate authorities, driven by rapid digitalization, cloud adoption, government initiatives, and significant investments in cybersecurity. Governments in China, India, and Japan are implementing policies and regulations to improve secure communication and protect sensitive data, such as China's security law, National Cyber Security Policy, and Japan's Act on the Protection of Personal Information, which is driving demand for certificate authority (CA) solutions.

These countries are major players in the APAC region, with both local and global CA providers such as CNNIC, e-Mudhra, JPRS, and DigiCert catering to a wide range of demands. The region's diverse legal frameworks and cybersecurity practices have an impact on digital certificate adoption.

Europe's certificate authority market is influenced by a wide range of regulatory standards, and a strong focus on data protection, particularly under GDPR. The market includes a mix of local and international CA providers like Entrust and Sectigo, and increasing adoption in industries including banking, telecommunications, and e-commerce. The region is distinguished for its diverse regulatory environment.

The certificate authority market in Latin America is rising and growing, due to increased digital transformation initiatives in a variety of sectors. Rising cybersecurity concerns and regulatory demands are driving the region's adoption of digital certificates.

The Middle East and Africa region is experiencing an increase in the adoption of digital certificates as businesses and governments seek to improve their cybersecurity posture. Rising digital transactions, legal restrictions, and increased data protection awareness drive the market.

Competitive Players

DigiCert Inc.Sectigo LimitedGlobalSignGoDaddy Inc.Entrust Datacard CorporationIdenTrustLet's EncryptTrustwave HoldingsACTALIS S.p.A.WISeKey International Holding AGNetwork Solution LLC

Recent Developments



On 12 April 2023, Entrust Launched Zero Trust Ready Solutions for Passwordless Authentication, Next-Generation HSM, and Multi-Cloud Key Compliance

On 9 May 2023, DigiCert announced a partnership with Oracle to make DigiCert ONE, the platform for digital trust, available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

On 7 March 2023, GlobalSign announced a technology partnership with essendi it to integrate Essendi's xc certificate lifecycle management (CLM) software with GlobalSign's certificate platform, Atlas.

Segmentation

By ComponentCertificate TypeServicesBy Certificate Validation TypeDomain ValidationOrganization ValidationExtended ValidationBy VerticalBFSIRetail & E-commerceGovernment & DefenceHealthcareOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAPACLATAMMEA

