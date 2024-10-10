NETSCOUT Arbor Edge Defense Named “Threat Detection Solution Of The Year” In 2024 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Information Security Products and Companies Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market, today announced the NETSCOUT Arbor Edge Defense (AED) security appliance has been selected as the winner of the“Threat Detection Solution of the Year” award in the 8th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program.

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success across a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

Developed by NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ: NTCT) a leading provider of performance management, cybersecurity, and DDoS attack protection solutions, AED is an inline security appliance deployed at the network perimeter to stop dynamic DDoS attacks. With its unique position on the network edge, AED blocks inbound cyber threats and outbound malicious communication in bulk. The powerful stateless security solution is backed by NETSCOUT's ATLAS global sensor network with visibility into over half of all internet traffic – including over 500 terabits per second – and machine learning models trained by NETSCOUT's highly experienced group of cybersecurity researchers.

“AED delivers superior performance and key features in response to a rise in dynamic DDoS attacks that frequently switch methodologies or threat vectors until successful. DDoS attacks have evolved to counter network defenses and adversaries continue to launch new botnet-based attacks, creating a shifting paradigm with direct-path attacks at the center. Traditional cloud-based DDoS protection solutions struggle to eliminate these smaller, dynamic attacks,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough.“NETSCOUT's AED provides DDoS protection that adapts to dynamically changing DDoS attacks, serving as an effective first and last line of automated perimeter defense. We're pleased to award AED with 'Threat Detection Solution of the Year!'”

AED easily screens incoming traffic and blocks cyber threats in bulk, including low and slow application-layer and TCP-state exhaustion DDoS attacks, along with outbound indicators of compromise (IOC). In the event of a large DDoS attack, AED's cloud signaling capability easily integrates with most cloud DDoS protection providers to intelligently and automatically coordinate attack response between cloud-based, volumetric, and on-premise application-layer protection systems.

Additionally, AED has recently been updated with new ML-based features allowing for Adaptive DDoS Protection that automatically detects, adapts to, and mitigates the most complex, dynamic DDoS attacks. In addition, the solution's curated ATLAS Intelligence Feed (AIF) has been shown to automatically detect and block up to 90% of incoming DDoS traffic resulting in 100% uptime for protected assets.

