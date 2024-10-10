Leaf Space Mark Decade Of Impressive Growth With Leadership Refresh

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leaf Space Team

Ground Segment as a Service company (GSaaS) follows multi-million Euro fundraise, securing experienced CEO and CFO to work alongside founders and growing team.

- Cristina Zanchi, Chief Executive OfficerMILAN, ITALY, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An Italian space company offering Ground Segment as a Service (GSaaS) for the global space has announced the reinforcement of its senior leadership team, with a view to positioning itself for further growth. The news comes hot on the heels of a series of major milestone achievements over recent months and is accompanied by a revitalisation of the company's brand identity.Leaf Space , who employ 50 staff from their headquarters in Italy and operate close to 30 ground stations in 16 locations worldwide, successfully closed its Series B fundraise last year with more than €30m of total investment. Meanwhile, just last month, the company recorded more than 15,000 tracked passes of satellites in orbit during a single calendar month - an increase of 50% over the past year and a new high for the firm that was set up in a garage in Milan ten years ago.The news broke during LeafCon, an event organised by the Leaf Space team to cultivate close relationships with the company's valued customers, and focuses on the expansion of their network and new senior leadership appointments to join the company's founding partners. Cristina Zanchi was unveiled as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), following an extensive recruitment process led by Co-Founders Jonata Puglia and Giovanni Pandolfi Bortoletto. Ms. Zanchi boasts a wealth of experience in senior leadership roles within the telecommunications industry, as well as previous positions at household name companies such as Orange, KLM and Shell. Her proven track record for defining and executing strategic planning, with an emphasis on elevating customer experience and operational excellence, was seen as a major asset for the firm as it seeks to deliver upon its vision for product innovation and further expansion as part of the dynamic, fast-paced, 'new space' economy.Previous CEO Jonata Puglia, who will move into a strategic role supporting Ms. Zanchi and focusing on the facilitation of new strategic partnerships, stated,“During the last ten years, our company has gone from strength to strength. This week's news, shared during our exclusive customer gathering, marks further evolution and a pivotal moment in the history of Leaf Space. With new investment successfully secured and a host of significant operational achievements in place, the foundations are in place for another exciting decade of growth and success.”“From the moment we met Cristina, we could tell that she possessed the experience, vision and ambition required to move our business forward and expand our customer base. What's more, the fresh perspective that her background enabled is already proving to be an asset - I'm very much looking forward to working alongside her” added Mr. Puglia.Mr. Giovanni Pandolfi Bortoletto, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Leaf Space, stated“We are growing fast: in the last year we activated 8 new sites worldwide, including the establishment of our own teleports in Chile, Mexico and Iceland. We will soon get to a global coverage with more than 30 active ground stations, also with Ka-band capabilities, which, together with our innovative concept of operations and ease of use, enable us to serve the market in a new way. This, together with the strengthen management team will allow to execute our vision to seamlessly connect space and enable the sustainable development of the space ecosystem”.A further personnel addition saw the arrival of a new Chief Financial Officer, Gian Luca Ottino, to the Leaf Space team. Mr Ottino brings with him strong international management experience in fast paced growth companies in the telecommunication and SaaS environment.Both appointments will be in attendance together with the wider Leaf Space team at next week's 75th International Astronautical Congress (IAC), taking place between the 14th - 18th October.Commenting on her new role, Cristina Zanchi stated,“I'm thrilled to be joining one of the brightest stars in the global space ecosystem. Leaf Space has an impressive story of disruption in the sector, sustained growth thanks to a very talented and committed team. I'm looking forward to meeting partners and clients, old and new, as we begin this new chapter together”.

Ainhoa Bermejo

AstroAgency

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.