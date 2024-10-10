Connectbase And PAXIO Strengthen Partnership With PAXIO's Growth And Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase, the global ecosystem for buying and selling connectivity, is proud to announce its continued collaboration with PAXIO, a premier last-mile fiber provider in the San Francisco Bay Area. Since joining the Connectbase ecosystem in 2020, PAXIO has expanded its network footprint significantly, adding 10,000 route miles of fiber to better serve the region's growing demand for high-speed, high-bandwidth connectivity.

PAXIO, established in 2003, has a strong reputation for delivering top-tier connectivity and services, including Internet, Ethernet, Dark Fiber, and the upcoming Wave service (scheduled for Q2 2025). As PAXIO continues to expand, Connectbase has played a vital role in streamlining the process of quoting and selling PAXIO's services to wholesale buyers, ensuring that accurate and timely information is always available.

Through the Connectbase platform, PAXIO has updated its serviceable areas to provide enhanced visibility to potential buyers, allowing them to quickly identify where PAXIO's high-performance fiber services are available. In addition, Connectbase continues to perform near-net analysis for PAXIO, providing updated insights into locations that are near-net, further expanding PAXIO's reach and serviceability.

"We are thrilled to support PAXIO's ambitious network expansion in the San Francisco Bay Area," said Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO of Connectbase. "Our platform is designed to help providers like PAXIO efficiently scale their operations, connect with more buyers, and ultimately deliver exceptional connectivity solutions to their customers. The success of our partnership with PAXIO is a testament to the power of real-time, accurate data in driving growth and customer satisfaction."

"The growth in Connectbase continues to provide PAXIO opportunities to connect with customers searching for dedicated fiber last mile solutions," said Phillip Clark, Founder and CEO of PAXIO, "Connectbase's tools and platform aligns with PAXIO's goals of simplifying the quoting, contracting, and delivery of services."

Connectbase is committed to enabling connectivity providers like PAXIO to overcome the challenges of last-mile access and meet the evolving needs of today's digital economy. As PAXIO continues to grow its footprint, Connectbase remains dedicated to providing the tools and insights necessary to ensure that their services are easily accessible to those who need them most.

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the global ecosystem for buying and selling connectivity. Designed to streamline interactions between buyers and sellers across the globe, Connectbase offers a dynamic and comprehensive ecosystem for all connectivity stakeholders. The Connected World platform serves over 300 providers globally, profiling 2.7 billion locations across more than 150 countries. Visit Connectbase at and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin/company/connectbase-us/.

About PAXIO

PAXIO is a last mile fiber network owner providing top-tier connectivity and transport services to key markets in the San Francisco Bay Area for commercial and wholesale clients. Primarily focused on connectivity, PAXIO's mission is to provide best-in-class, dedicated fiber optic services to simplify last mile access for end users and carriers alike. PAXIO solves the connectivity gap for enterprises and carriers with a private wholly owned fiber network with capacity to service the ever-increasing demands for speed and bandwidth. For more information about PAXIO, please visit .

