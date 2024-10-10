Prime Therapeutics Bolsters Its Position As Industry Leader With 10 Research Studies At AMCP Nexus 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Studies include Prime's GLP-1 obesity research, the impact of

social determinants of and more

EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) continues to position itself as a leader in the pharmacy solutions by presenting 10 research studies at the 2024 Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) Nexus event, Oct. 14–17 in Las Vegas.

Using integrated medical and pharmacy claims data, researchers from across the organization evaluated real-world drug utilization, managed care pharmacy programs, and associated cost of care for a range of topics, including adherence/persistence data of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonist drug therapies for weight loss, the impact of social determinants of health (SDOH) on asthma and diabetes drug treatment, and more.

"At Prime, we aspire to be an icon for innovation in pharmacy solutions, and it's our managed care pharmacy research that brings this to life and sets us apart in our industry," said Steve Cutts , senior vice president of specialty and clinical solutions. "We are proud of our researchers for their hard work forging a path toward better health outcomes and reduced costs for our members."

The following studies will be presented at this year's event, further exemplifying Prime's efforts to save, simplify and support every piece of the pharmacy experience:

Save: Making medications more affordable



Evaluating the 10-Year Impact of an

Immunoglobulin Utilization Management and Dose Optimization Program in the Managed Care Setting

The recipient of a gold award, this study analyzed the impact of immunoglobulin dose optimization programs in a managed care setting.

Impact of a Pharmacist-Facing Clinical Management Tool: Identification and Management of Cumulative Oversupply in Pharmacy Benefit

Dupilumab Utilizers

This study analyzed managed care pharmacist outreach through Prime's HighTouchRx®

product to reduce drug therapy cost of the inflammation drug dupilumab (Dupixent®).

Dosage Form and Product Strength Optimization: Containing the Cost of

Ibrutinib Therapy Through a Pharmacist-Facing Clinical Management Tool

This study evaluated the effectiveness of Prime's HighTouchRx

product for improving cost containment associated of ibrutinib (Imbruvica®) for oral oncology therapy. Real-World Extended Dosing Assessment for Eye(s) New to Faricimab-svoa Therapy

This study assessed extended dosing of faricimab-svoa (Vabysmo®) therapy for retinal diseases.

Simplify: Delivering an easy, transparent experience



Methodological Framework for Propensity Adjusted Benchmarks for Pharmacy Key Performance Indicators

The purpose of the study was to create a methodological framework for using propensity score weighting to adjust for varying risk profiles when comparing an index group to a benchmark group with a similar risk profile on pharmacy key performance indicators. Promoting Health Equity Through Enhanced, Personalized Digital Outreach

This study analyzed engagement and Medicare health plan performance among Spanish-speaking populations.

Support: Helping people achieve better health



Real-World Adherence and Persistence to

Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists at Two Years among Non-Diabetic Obese Commercially Insured Adults

The recipient of a silver award, this study is part of Prime Therapeutics' ongoing real-world study of

individuals who newly started GLP-1 drugs for weight loss.

Real-World Case Series Study of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Pediatric Patients Treated with

Onasemnogene Abeparvovec (Zolgensma)

The recipient of a silver award, this study researched real-world spinal muscular atrophy Zolgensma® gene therapy treatment outcomes.

Leveraging Publicly Available

SDOH Measures to Segment Members and Quantify Differences in Diabetic Medication Adherence: A Latent Profile Analysis

This study looked at patterns in ZIP codes across the United States and SDOH measures to identify

medication adherence for patients with diabetes.

Unlocking Public Health Insights: Leveraging Air Quality Data to Develop Social Determinants of Health Metrics Linked to Asthma Medication Ratio

This study explored how researchers can use SDOH measures to evaluate the treatment of asthma among affected populations.

Prime researchers also will participate in several on-stage sessions during 2024 AMCP Nexus. Additional information on these sessions can be found on the AMCP Nexus agenda .

"Prime's specialty programs focus on the member first to promote the highest quality care in the most cost-efficient manner, which is why we are proud to deliver the keynote on Specialty Pharmaceuticals in Development at AMCP Nexus," Cutts added. "We are excited to showcase our research with our peers and illustrate how Prime can reimagine pharmacy solutions."

For more information on the studies listed above and additional insights from the event, visit the Prime newsroom .

About Prime Therapeutics

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) is a diversified pharmacy solutions organization. We offer innovative pharmacy benefit management, specialty and medical drug management, and state government solutions to millions of people across the country. At Prime, we're reimagining pharmacy solutions to provide the care we'd want for our loved ones. We challenge the way it's always been done to develop intelligently designed solutions that deliver savings, simplicity and support to help people achieve better health. For more information, visit us at PrimeTherapeutics

or follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact :

Alex Cook

Manager, Public Relations

612.777.4217

[email protected]

SOURCE Prime Therapeutics LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED