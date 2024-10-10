Mande Network Integrates With MASQ Browser, Expanding Credibility Verification Across Web3 And Web3.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mande Network integrates with MASQ browser to bring reputation scoring to Web3. This means trust in dApps and users while expanding its Real World ecosystem.

TORTOLA, TORTOLA, VIRGIN ISLANDS, BRITISH, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mande Network , the on-chain credibility hub for Web3 built on Dymension (DYM), powered by Celestia (TIA), and MASQ Network, a leading dMeshVPN browser and web3 dApp store, today announced a strategic integration. This collaboration brings Mande's robust credibility system to the MASQ web3 browser, empowering users with trust verification, proof of credibility and transparency in their decentralized interactions.Building Trust in the Decentralized WorldWeb3 offers new possibilities for online interactions, but concerns about anonymity and fraud can hinder user adoption. Mande Network tackles this challenge with its innovative Proof-of-Credibility (PoC) system. Through a decentralized reputation layer, Mande allows users to build and verify their credibility scores, fostering trust and security within Web3 applications.Mande's system lets users build credibility by endorsing each other within the network, unlike traditional staking on centralized validators. Users can carry this reputation across web3 ecosystems like Cosmos, Celestia, Dymension, Ethereum and beyond."This integration with MASQ represents a significant leap forward in our mission to establish a trust infrastructure for Web3," said Alani Kuye, Chief Growth Officer at Mande Network. "By integrating our credibility system with the MASQ browser, we empower users to make informed decisions about their online interactions within decentralized ecosystems without having to remember long complex wallet keys. The market value for tokenized assets for example will be between $3.5 trillion in the bear-case scenario and $10 trillion in the bull case by 2030 according to RWA Media Research. By lowering the cognitive load to web3 adoption, we see 10, 25, 50X growth multiples in the coming industry cycle as markets re-stabilize compared to prior industry growth estimates."Enhanced User Experience for Web3 ExplorationThe MASQ browser provides users with a user-friendly interface to navigate the decentralized web securely and privately. This integration allows users to leverage Mande's credibility scores directly within the MASQ browser, facilitating trust evaluation when interacting with dApps, marketplaces, and other web3 services."We are thrilled to welcome Mande Network to the MASQ ecosystem," said KauriHero, Project Lead at MASQ Network. "By integrating Mande's credibility system, we give our users a valuable tool to navigate the web3 landscape with confidence and security while not requiring any personal information required on either party."Key Benefits of the Integration:Enhanced Trust: Users can leverage Mande's credibility scores to evaluate the trustworthiness of dApps and other web3 services within the MASQ browser.Improved Decision-Making: Access to reliable credibility information empowers users to make informed decisions regarding their decentralized interactions.Increased Transparency: Mande's transparent reputation system fosters trust and accountability within the web3 ecosystem.Seamless Experience: Users can access Mande's credibility features directly within the MASQ browser with a few clicks, ensuring a smooth and integrated experience.Expanding Mande's ReachMande Network is actively expanding its presence in the Web3 ecosystem. The $MAND token, the native token of the Mande Network, is currently listed on Bitget, Osmosis, and the Dymension exchanges. Additional exchange listings are planned for the future to enhance liquidity and accessibility. Altcoins have proven to be effective at decentralizing access to the global economy.Moreover, Mande Network is focused on deploying more real-world applications (RWA) to demonstrate the practical value of its credibility system. This includes developing classified advertisements marketplaces with sections devoted to jobs, housing, for sale, items wanted, services, community service, gigs, résumés, and discussion forums.Mande Network has already deployed several such applications, including CredibleMandela, MoonX, and P2PX, with more to come. This also includes Name Service which will replace complicated ubiquitous wallet addresses prevalent in web3. Additionally, the platform is rolling out grants to support applications built in non-English language to support regions that have historically been excluded from web3.“Instead of long complicated numbers, you can simply utilize your name like mande for example. This level of simplicity is what scales with the market.” said Alani Kuye.These initiatives highlight Mande Network's commitment to bridging the gap between traditional and decentralized ecosystems and providing tangible benefits to users.Looking AheadThis collaboration marks a significant step towards building a more secure and trustworthy web3 environment. Mande Network and MASQ Network are committed to ongoing collaboration to further enhance user experience and drive the adoption of credibility solutions within the decentralized space.About Mande NetworkMande Network is a blockchain-based platform that aims to humanize the digital landscape by focusing on human capital. It operates on the Layer 2 protocol where each address corresponds to a participant within the network. The core of this system is the "Proof-of-Credibility," a mechanism designed to assess and establish the credibility of participants through a peer voting system using MAND coins.About MASQ NetworkMASQ Network is a dMeshVPN, browser, web3 Store, protocol, and earning ecosystem that makes living in Web3 anonymous and private. The MASQ suite offers users a truly private web3 browsing experience, built on a peer to peer mesh network. Try it today on masqbrowser

