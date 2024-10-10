Brazil’S Coffee Exports Hit Record Highs Despite Logistical Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's coffee achieved remarkable success in September 2024, exporting a record-breaking 4.464 million 60-kg bags of coffee.



This represents a 33.3% increase compared to the same period last year, generating $1.194 billion in revenue, an 84.5% rise from 2023.



From January to September 2024, Brazil exported an all-time high of 36.428 million bags, a 38.7% increase from the previous year. These exports earned $8.451 billion, marking a 51.9% increase compared to 2023.



However, the coffee export sector faces significant logistical challenges. Márcio Ferreira, president of the Brazilian Coffee Exporters Council (Cecafé ), highlighted issues such as ship delays and limited gate opening times.



He also mentioned the overcrowded port yards. These problems have resulted in approximately 2 million bags of coffee being stuck in ports.







Despite these obstacles, export teams have maintained dialogue with port terminals to mitigate bottlenecks and optimize the export process. Exporters are bearing additional costs for storage, pre-stackings, detentions, and early gates.



The United States remains the top destination for Brazilian coffee in 2024, importing 5.770 million bags from January to September, a 31.9% increase from the previous year.



Germany follows closely, with imports of 5.359 million bags, a 70.8% increase. Arabica coffee dominates Brazil's exports, with 26.397 million bags shipped between January and September, representing 72.5% of total exports.



This marks a 26.6% increase from last year. Canephora coffee has seen the most significant growth, with exports rising by 170.4%.



Brazil's coffee industry has demonstrated resilience and adaptability in the face of logistical challenges. The record-breaking exports and revenue highlight the sector's strength and importance to the country's economy.



As the industry continues to navigate these hurdles, its success story serves as a testament to Brazil's position as a global coffee powerhouse.

