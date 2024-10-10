RAS AL KHAIMAH TOURISM DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY APPOINTS THREE LEADING AGENCIES TO ELEVATE ITS GLOBAL BRAND MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS STRATEGY

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, 9 October, 2024: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) appoints three leading agencies to further enhance its global brand marketing and communications initiatives.



Its new partnerships with multi-award winning creative agency Impact BBDO, UK PR experts Burson and global SEO specialist SEO Sherpa, will strengthen the Authority’s ongoing efforts to position Ras Al Khaimah as a destination of the future on the global stage.



Tourism in Ras Al Khaimah continues to thrive with visitor arrivals at a record high (1.22 million) in 2023. This milestone was underscored by a series of achievements, including an award-winning destination brand launch and positioning as the 'Nature Emirate'. Conde Nast Traveller named it one of the Best Places to Go in Asia for 2024, and Forbes highlighted ’Why You Should Visit Ras Al Khaimah Now’. The emirate went on to become the first in the Middle East (and one of only a few globally) to earn EarthCheck’s Sustainable Destination Silver Certification in 2023. These endorsements mirror the dynamic growth and momentum of the Emirate’s tourism sector, which will be supported by the addition of these three new agencies.



Impact BBDO, the most awarded agency in the MENA region and Cannes Lions regional agency of the year six years in a row, joins as the new creative powerhouse behind Ras Al Khaimah’s marketing efforts. The agency will leverage its extensive experience to craft compelling campaigns that resonate with global audiences, showcasing Ras Al Khaimah’s breadth of offerings and experiences.



Renowned for its global reach and expertise in reputation management, Burson excels in building brands that influence consumer behaviour and create impactful narratives. The agency’s role will be to boost Ras Al Khaimah’s visibility and appeal among UK and Irish travellers, highlighting the Nature Emirate as an irresistible and ‘must-visit’ holiday destination.



SEO Sherpa, a global leader in search engine optimisation, has been appointed to manage Ras Al Khaimah’s SEO strategies. Known for its conversion-first approach, SEO Sherpa works with more than 75 companies, including leading global brands. The agency’s role will be crucial in enhancing the Emirate’s online visibility, driving traffic, and attracting potential visitors through optimised search engine strategies.



Alka Winter, Vice President of Destination Marketing & Communications at Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Impact BBDO, Burson and SEO Sherpa to our roster of esteemed partners. Each of these agencies brings a wealth of expertise in their respective fields. Their combined prowess will undoubtedly build on our our communications efforts, cementing Ras Al Khaimah as a Destination of the Future. We look forward to collaborating with them to showcase the unparalleled tourism experience that the Nature Emirate has to offer.”



These three agencies join a range of global PR and marketing partners currently collaborating with RAKTDA, including Tales & Heads in the UAE and GCC, Related in the Nordics, LMG Management in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), and SevenThree in Scotland, among others. Together, these partnerships elevate Ras Al Khaimah’s presence in key source markets worldwide, driving global awareness and visitor engagement.







