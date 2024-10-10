Profine Group Acquires EFP International B.V. To Expand Into Aluminium Systems And Facade Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- profine Group announced the of EFP International B.V. (EFP), a Dutch-based company with a global footprint, specializing in the design, development, and production of aluminium profile systems for architects under the brand 'EFP European Facade Products'.

Their offerings encompass a diverse range of systems, including curtain walling, skylights, aerofoils, louvers, sunshades, windows, doors, sliding windows and doors, as well as specialized systems for cladding substructures.

Bram Hannessen (left) and Dr. Peter A. Mrosik at the headquarters of EFP International B.V. in Marum, the Netherlands. (PRNewsfoto/profine Group)

EFP meets the increasing demand for high-quality, advanced facade systems by merging European technology with efficient manufacturing practices. With a robust commitment to quality and over 45 years of international experience in developing and marketing aluminium facade systems, EFP's products are built on a solid foundation.

Operating from offices in the Netherlands, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dubai and India, EFP brings extensive expertise within the global facade industry and giving services to U.K., Kuwait, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, India, Pakistan, Egypt, Nigeria and the Netherlands to variety of buildings such as hotels, offices and hospitality, high rise buildings, sports, leisure and lifestyle, governmental building, hospitals and airports.

The acquisition of EFP marks an important milestone in profine Group's strategy to complement its existing product portfolio by high quality aluminium system solutions and further enhance its strong footprint within the global construction and renovation markets. In addition, this move will enable profine Group to expand its product offering for existing as well as new customers in international markets by leveraging its internationally well-known Kömmerling brand.

Dr. Peter A. Mrosik, Owner & CEO of profine Group, remarked: "This acquisition will unite two forces with the common goal of transforming the facade industry by offering innovative solutions to our valued customers, while pursuing a sustainable approach to preserving our environment, which is our primary concern."

Bram Hannessen, former Owner and continued General Manager, commented: "I am delighted to have found in profine Group a strong partner with an entrepreneurial mindset that will support EFP and its motivated team to take the next step for further international growth."

Farid Khan, Managing Director - profine India & profine Middle East, stated, "Following the strong response of our aluminium systems in India, we are broadening our presence in the Middle East and global markets. The acquisition of EFP has equipped us with an extended robust product portfolio that will help us seize opportunities in these new markets."

About

profine:

profine Group, headquartered in Pirmasens, Germany, is a world-wide leading manufacturer of PVC-U window and door profile systems and a renowned provider of shutter solutions as well as PVC sheets. With its KBE, Kömmerling, and TROCAL brands, the Group supplies its products to more than 100 countries and has an excellent international footprint with 42 branches, production facilities and sales offices in 38 countries. Its motivated team comprises of approx. 3,500 employees globally.

About EFP:

EFP International B.V., headquartered in Marum, the Netherlands, is specialized in the design, development, and sale of architectural aluminium profile systems under the brand name EFP, The company has combined European technology with efficient manufacturing techniques in order to service the growing demand for high-tech quality facade systems. Full dedication to quality and more than 45 years of worldwide experience in the development of aluminium facade systems are the basis for all EFP facade products & systems.

