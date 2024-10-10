Core42 Expands its AI Cloud Offering Using NVIDIA Accelerated Computing

(MENAFN- ProGlobal Media) 9 October 2024, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Core42, a G42 company specializing in sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure, and digital services announced an expansion of its Next-Generation AI Cloud offering by deploying NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs in the UAE. This milestone establishes Core42 as the pioneer in the UAE to offer scalable AI compute resources, eliminating the need for customers to own physical infrastructure and providing the tools necessary to navigate complex data sovereignty and regulatory requirements.



As demand for AI-driven solutions accelerates across the world, access to sovereign AI infrastructure is critical for digital transformation, particularly for the public sector and regulated industries. To address this challenge, Core42 has deployed an NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD with NVIDIA DGX H100 systems and HGX accelerated systems supported by Dell PowerEdge XE9680 with NVIDIA cards, delivering high-performance acceleration for AI, HPC, and data analytics workloads. This infrastructure allows significant performance gains for demanding applications and enterprise-scale generative AI. The expanded offering positions Core42 as a front-runner in the region to deploy advanced US compute technologies in its Regulated Technology Environment (RTE).



Core42 has made available locally the full NVIDIA DGX experience, leveraging the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform. Recently G42 announced with NVIDIA the establishment of a Climate Tech Lab in Abu Dhabi. This state-of-the-art facility builds on NVIDIA’s Earth-2 platform, a digital twin cloud platform that combines the power of AI, physical simulations and computer graphics to simulate and visualize weather and climate predictions at a global scale with unprecedented accuracy and speed, which will run on the locally deployed infrastructure. The lab intends to accelerate climate and weather predictions with interactive, AI-augmented, high-resolution simulation.



“Having witnessed the remarkable impact of our AI Cloud offering with our clients, we are thrilled to introduce NVIDIA H100 GPUs in the UAE,” said Adrian Hobbs, Chief Technology Officer at Core42.



Global supply chain constraints, the high cost of advanced digital infrastructure, and export control restrictions have limited access to AI compute power in the region. Coupled with Core42’s RTE framework, compliance with export control regulations as well as mitigation against risks of unauthorized access or technology diversion is also achieved. The innovative model delivers cost-effective scalability and cutting-edge technology enabling businesses and institutions to harness accelerated compute for inferencing, machine learning, rendering, and application acceleration.



Core42 also plans to deploy NVIDIA H200 Tensor Core GPUs that will be made available to further extend its AI Cloud offering around the globe.



“We are thrilled to announce this offering which promotes equitable access to high-performance compute infrastructure, empowering organizations of all sizes to run sophisticated AI models without the burden of costly on-premise deployments and investments. At Core42, our growing global footprint which includes deployments in the US, Europe, and now the UAE offers a variety of digital infrastructure options which help clients optimize training and inference economics,” said Edmondo Orlotti, Chief Growth Officer, Core42.



“We see tremendous opportunity in the Middle East and are working with leading organizations in the region to accelerate AI adoption. Our collaboration with Core42 provides businesses in the region secure and reliable access to world-class AI resources,” said Marc Domenech, Regional Director Enterprise for META region at NVIDIA.



Core42 is cementing its leadership role in advancing the region's AI ecosystem. This strategic move underscores Core42's commitment to driving innovation and ensuring the UAE's position at the vanguard of global technological advancements.









MENAFN10102024003753002802ID1108764857