goBRANDgo! Rebrands as GBG , Reflecting Evolution and Future Focus in B2B Marketing

- Derek WeberSAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / --goBRANDgo! Rebrands as GBG , Reflecting Evolution and Future Focus in B2B MarketingST. LOUIS, MO - goBRANDgo!, a leading B2B marketing agency founded in 2003, today announced its rebranding as GBG, effective September 2024. This strategic move reflects the company's evolution over the past two decades and aligns with its current focus on driving successful campaigns, content marketing programs, and website design and build services for manufacturing, specialty construction, and professional services companies."Our rebranding to GBG is a natural progression that better represents who we are today and where we're headed," said Derek Weber, president of GBG. "While our name is changing, our commitment to being our clients' favorite growth partner remains steadfast."The rebranding initiative stems from three key factors:1. Clarifying service offerings: The new name better reflects the company's core services, moving away from the emphasis on branding implied by the original name.2. Simplification: The streamlined GBG name, already used informally by clients and team members, enhances brand recognition and recall.3. Alignment with company growth: The new identity better suits the agency's position as a mature, innovative leader in B2B marketing.Brandon Dempsey, partner at GBG, added, "This rebranding is not just about a new name. It's about honoring our past while embracing our future. GBG represents our evolution from a scrappy start-up to an established agency at the forefront of B2B marketing best practices and AI integration."Since 2016, GBG has specialized in serving B2B manufacturing and industrial companies, later expanding to include specialty construction and professional services firms that serve those markets. This focused approach has allowed the agency to develop deep expertise in these sectors.Investing in Local CommunityIn 2020, GBG relocated its offices to Conflux Co-Learning in the Enterprise Zone of Carondelet, housed in the former Carondelet School. Weber and Dempsey, who own the building, led a comprehensive renovation and restoration of the historic property throughout 2019-2020, demonstrating their commitment to local community development.Innovation at the ForefrontGBG's proprietary AI language engine, CALLE (Custom AI Lead Language Engine), exemplifies the company's commitment to innovation. CALLE adapts to each client's brand voice and audience, ensuring seamless integration into marketing strategies while maintaining strict data privacy."CALLE represents the future of B2B marketing," said Nicole Turner, Chief Product Officer. "It enhances our team's capabilities today, and we have plans to offer direct support to clients' sales teams in the future, helping them generate tailored content to fill their pipelines more effectively."Leadership TeamThe company's leadership team, including Weber, Dempsey, Turner, in addition to Amy Figurel, Director of Client Service, Steph Cummings, Creative Director, and Kendra Gilligan, Senior Strategist, will continue to drive GBG's strategic direction and creative excellence under the new brand.Clients can expect to see updated branding across GBG's digital presence and communications starting in September, with the transition to the new domain, gbgmarketing. The company assures that this change will not affect ongoing client relationships or service quality.For more information about GBG and its services, visit gbgmarketing.About GBGGBG, formerly known as goBRANDgo!, is a St. Louis-based B2B marketing agency specializing in filling sales pipelines for manufacturing, specialty construction, and professional services companies. Founded in 2003, GBG has established itself as a leader in developing successful marketing campaigns, content programs, and website solutions, powered by innovative AI technology.Contact:Nicole TurnerGBG314-754-9712...###

