Terry Moving & Storage Offers Premium Long-Term Storage Solutions In Orange County With Concierge-Level Service

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Terry Moving & Storage is redefining long-term storage in Orange County by offering climate-controlled facilities, unmatched customer service, and an all-inclusive 24/7 concierge approach that sets them apart from traditional self-storage options. With a focus on safeguarding your belongings, the company ensures that items remain in the same condition for years, no matter how long they're stored.

STATE-OF-THE-ART STORAGE SOLUTIONS IN ORANGE COUNTY

Terry Moving & Storage's warehouse is designed with long-term protection in mind. Along with clean storage spaces and 24-hour security surveillance, two additional features stand out:

Climate-Controlled Environment-The warehouse maintains stable temperature and humidity levels to preserve sensitive items like furniture, artwork, and electronics, preventing damage from extreme conditions.

Monthly Exterminator Services-To ensure a clean and pest-free environment, Terry Moving & Storage has a professional exterminator inspect and treat the facility inside and out once a month. Combined with the use of pads and shrink wrap for extra protection, your items stay in pristine shape-whether they've been stored for five or even ten years.

CONCIERGE-STYLE ACCESS AT NO EXTRA COST

Unlike typical self-storage units where access can be confusing, Terry Moving & Storage offers complimentary concierge-style access. Clients simply call ahead, and the dedicated team retrieves and prepares their vaults for their visit. Afterward, the team carefully reloads and stores the items-seamlessly handling the heavy lifting.

"Our focus is on providing an elevated level of service," says Mark Terry, owner of Terry Moving & Storage. "Not only do we offer easy access, but we assist with everything, making sure that customers have peace of mind when accessing or storing their items."

DEALS FOR DAYS ON LONG-TERM STORAGE IN ORANGE COUNTY

In addition to providing top-notch storage services, Terry Moving & Storage is offering an exclusive deal to help make your move even easier. Customers can now enjoy 25% OFF BOXES, 10% OFF PACKING LABOR, and 1 MONTH OF FREE STORAGE (terms apply).

EXCEEDING CUSTOMER EXPECTATIONS ON STORAGE IN LAKE FOREST

Terry Moving & Storage prides itself on delivering exceptional customer service. This personalized approach, combined with their superior storage environment, has led to a loyal customer base and numerous glowing reviews like Cindy W. from Lake Forest, CA, on Yelp ,“I just cannot say enough about these guys. The warehouse guys are THE best and most helpful, considerate guys ever! Mark and Lawrence are always there to help me, whether it's just going through my junk or emptying it out. Last Thursday, I emptied out the last of my belongings, and I actually kind of teared up. i could go on and on, but just letting you all know this company is #1 in Customer Service and has no "tricks.” I've used them at least 5 times in the past 10 years, and my good friend used them to move to Idaho and then a year later back to CA from Idaho! great company all around.”

For more information about Terry Moving & Storage's packing, moving, and long-term storage solutions, visit terrymovingco or call (949) 587-9490.

