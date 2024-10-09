Compass Strengthens Leadership With Soham Bhonsle As New Head Of Investor Relations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With expertise spanning the transaction cycle, Bhonsle will play a key role in maximizing shareholder value and will report to Compass' Chief Officer Kalani Reelitz

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States1, announces the appointment of Soham Bhonsle as the new Head of Investor Relations. Bhonsle brings over a decade of experience covering the sector on the sell-side and has a deep understanding of the entire real estate transaction cycle, from agent and seller engagement to post-sale services like title & escrow and mortgage. His industry knowledge and strategic insights will reinforce Compass' commitment to maximizing shareholder value and empowering agents through innovative technology and curated support.

Soham Bhonsle

"We sought someone who could deliver an immediate impact, and Soham's reputation in the investor community is second to none," said Compass Chief Financial Officer Kalani Reelitz. "His expertise will be fundamental in effectively communicating the Compass story to our investor base and ensuring confidence in our long-term strategy."

Bhonsle joins Compass from BTIG, where he covered companies in the Housing Services sector as a Senior Analyst and Vice President, following roles at Morgan Stanley and Susquehanna International Group. Throughout his career, he has advised institutional clients on investments across the housing sector, led proprietary research initiatives, and identified emerging trends that shaped market decisions. Known for his ability to anticipate market shifts and engage top-tier stakeholders, Bhonsle's expertise will be invaluable as he helps drive Compass' mission to redefine how homes are bought and sold.

"Joining Compass offers a unique opportunity to work at a company at the forefront of real estate innovation," said Bhonsle. "I look forward to leveraging my background to support Compass in delivering sustained growth and value for its shareholders."

About Compass

Compass is the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume. Founded in 2012 and based in New York City, Compass provides an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, please visit .

1

RealTrends, Online, "Top Real Estate Brokerages By Volume in 2024",



