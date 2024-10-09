RCP Advisors Secondary And Co-Investment Programs Ranked Among Top By Pitchbook

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PitchBook Recognizes RCP for Outstanding Performance in Private Equity Strategies

DALLAS, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10, (NYSE: PX), a leading private markets solutions provider, today announced that its subsidiary, RCP Advisors (RCP), has been recognized by PitchBook in its 2023 Global Manager Performance Score League Tables , an annual ranking of asset manager funds to inform LP decision-making. RCP's secondary family of funds (RCP SOF I-IV) ranked among the top ten secondary programs, while its co-investment program (RCPDirect I-IV) achieved the highest performance score in the co-investment category.



“This recognition is a testament to the deep expertise and dedication of the RCP team,” said Luke Sarsfield, P10 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“RCP has a focused approach in the small buyout market that is well positioned to deliver continued exceptional results.”

RCP Advisors specializes in private equity primary fund, secondary fund, and co-investment fund strategies, focusing on North American small buyout fund managers. The strong ranking by PitchBook underscores the firm's consistent approach in providing investors access to the attractive small buyout space.

“Our top-performing strategy is a result of our firm-wide commitment to the North American small buyout market,” said Jon Madorsky, Managing Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager of Secondary Funds at RCP.“Our laser focus gives us unique deal flow and diligence opportunities. We're extremely proud of what we've achieved together at RCP.”

Dave McCoy, Managing Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager of Co-investments at RCP added,“We are honored that our RCPDirect co-investment program has been recognized by PitchBook with a top performance score. Our team works hard to achieve these results, and I want to further thank our GPs and their portfolio management teams, without which our high-quality deal flow and operating performance would not be possible.”

For more information about RCP, please visit .

About P10

P10 is a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. P10's mission is to provide its investors differentiated access to a broad set of investment solutions that address their diverse investment needs within private markets. As of June 30, 2024, P10 has a global investor base of more than 3,700 investors across 50 states, 60 countries, and six continents, which includes some of the world's largest pension funds, endowments, foundations, corporate pensions, and financial institutions. Visit .

About RCP

Founded in 2001, RCP Advisors, a subsidiary of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), is a private equity investment firm that provides access to North American small buyout fund managers through primary funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds, as well as customized solutions and research services. RCP believes it is one of the largest fund sponsors focused on this niche, with over $14.7 billion in committed capital* and 56 full-time professionals as of September 30, 2024.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. There can be no assurance that a fund will achieve comparable results as any prior investments or prior investment funds of RCP. Source: PitchBook. The PitchBook Manager Performance Scores (the“Performance Scores”) are a third-party rating published by PitchBook, an independent third-party, on 9/20/24 (data as of most current date). The PitchBook Global Manager Performance Score League Tables (the "League Tables") are a third-party rating published by PitchBook on 7/30/24 (data as of 12/31/23). The Performance Scores are a quantitative framework designed to assess the performance track record of a fund manager's closed-end private market strategies, also known as fund families. The Performance Scores aggregate historical performance of each manager's family of funds across vintage years and reflect the extent to which certain fund families outperformed or underperformed a benchmark, which is based on IRR across all fund vintages within the same fund strategy peer group (e.g., fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investment, etc.). For the“co-investment – general” fund strategy, a total of 768 fund families across 1,479 funds were included in their evaluation. For the“Secondaries funds” fund strategy, a total of 60 fund families across 209 funds were included in their evaluation. To be included in the ranking, PitchBook required fund families to have at least two funds that are at least five years in age with a Z-score to qualify. Comparisons made by PitchBook are to fund sponsors with investment strategies, structures and investment terms and conditions that are different (in some cases, materially) than those of RCP. Additional information regarding the criteria and methodology underlying the Performance Scores are available here .

Neither P10 nor RCP have not made any payment to PitchBook or any of its affiliates to be considered for this ranking or in connection with any other services. The Performance Scores should not be considered an endorsement of RCP or its funds by the authors or distributors of such rankings. The Performance Scores are developed on a proprietary basis exclusively by PitchBook. Neither P10 nor RCP have not independently verified the data used in PitchBook's Performance Scores and makes no representations about the accuracy or completeness of such information or Performance Scores. This ranking is not to be construed as indicative of RCP's future performance or the future performance of any investment vehicle managed by RCP. The Performance Scores should not be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund. *“Committed capital” primarily reflects the capital commitments associated with RCP's SMAs, focused commingled funds, and advisory accounts advised by RCP since the firm's inception in 2001 (including funds that have since been sold, dissolved, or wound down and certain historical advisory accounts for which RCP's advisory contracts have expired). We include capital commitments in our calculation of committed capital if (a) we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets or (b) we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client on asset allocation, performing investment manager due diligence and recommending investments for the client's portfolio and/or monitoring and reporting on their investments. For our discretionary SMAs and commingled funds, as well as for our non-discretionary advisory accounts for which RCP is responsible for advising on all investments within the client's portfolio, committed capital is calculated based on aggregate capital commitments to such accounts. For non-discretionary accounts where RCP is responsible for advising only a portion of the client portfolio investments, committed capital is calculated as capital commitments by the client to those underlying investments which were made based on RCP's recommendation or with respect to which RCP advises the client. Committed capital does not include (i) certain historical non-discretionary advisory accounts no longer under advisement by RCP, (ii) assets managed or advised by the Private Capital Unit or HB Units of RCP 2, (iii) capital commitments to funds managed or sponsored by RCP's affiliated (but independently operated) management companies, and (iv) RCP's ancillary products or services.

