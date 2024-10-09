Germany Revises Economic Forecast, Predicts Recession For 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The German has adjusted its economic outlook for the current year. Officials now anticipate a recession instead of the previously expected growth.



However, they remain optimistic about a recovery in 2025. This shift in predictions reflects recent economic challenges faced by Europe's largest economy.



Berlin now forecasts a 0.2% decline in the country's gross domestic product (GDP) for 2024. This projection replaces the earlier expectation of a 0.3% increase.



The German had already contracted by 0.3% in 2023. After two years of decline, officials expect growth to resume at 1.1% in 2025 and 1.6% in 2026.



This revised forecast follows a series of economic setbacks for Germany. In September, tech giant Intel suspended a major plant project.







Volkswagen also announced potential factory closures and job cuts. These developments have contributed to the gloomy economic outlook.



Germany's econom faces structural challenges beyond immediate setbacks. The country has long benefited from cheap energy, thanks to Russian gas supply agreements.



It has also relied on robust exports, particularly to China. Now, the effects of the Ukraine war and declining global demand are taking their toll.

Germany's Economic Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Robert Habeck, the Minister of Economy, highlighted growing tensions between China and the United States. He noted that Germany and Europe must learn to assert themselves in this changing landscape.



Habeck observed that major trading partners are increasingly fragmenting markets. The minister pointed out that the U.S. market is becoming more isolated.



He suggested this trend could worsen if Donald Trump is re-elected. Meanwhile, China has adopted an aggressive export strategy. These global shifts pose significant challenges for Germany's export-driven economy.



Germany also grapples with an aging population, complex bureaucracy, and a challenging ecological transition. Habeck criticized the constitutional "debt brake" rule, which limits state investment resources.



Industry leaders share this concern, arguing that more budgetary flexibility could help revive the economy. Despite these challenges, the government expects growth to pick up by late 2024.



Chancellor Olaf Scholz 's administration has proposed a "growth initiative" to stimulate the economy. This plan includes tax reductions, energy price cuts for industry, and incentives for older workers.



However, some business leaders, like Peter Adrian of the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, view these measures as insufficient.



Economic research institutes also offer less optimistic projections for future growth. They forecast GDP increases of 0.8% in 2025 and 1.3% in 2026.



As Germany navigates these economic headwinds, the government's revised forecast underscores the challenges ahead. The coming years will test the country's resilience and ability to adapt to changing global economic dynamics.

MENAFN09102024007421016031ID1108763596