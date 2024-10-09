Carmen Paredes Featured At The First Fully Spanish Tedx In The United States, Tedx Wilmington Salon Latino

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carmen Paredes TEDx Speaker at Wilmington Salon Latino

Carmen Paredes, International TEDx and Award Winning Keynote Speaker

Carmen Paredes, acclaimed speaker delivers impactful talk at the United Nations

Carmen Paredes delivers a compelling TEDx talk on empowering Latina leaders through inclusive leadership at TEDx Wilmington Salon Latino.

- Carmen ParedesWILMINGTON , DE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the release of Carmen Paredes ' second TEDx talk video at TEDx Wilmington Salon Latino marks a pivotal moment in empowering Latina leaders. Carmen Paredes, a leadership transformation expert, international speaker, and now two-time bilingual TEDx speaker, presented her latest talk titled "5 Pasos para Empoderar a la Mujer Latina para Ser Una LÍDER (5 Steps to Empower Latina Women to Be a LEADER)". This presentation directly addresses the urgent need for inclusive leadership and the empowerment of Latina women within global organizations.In her inspiring journey as a Latina woman facing challenges in the corporate world, Carmen shared her story of resilience, revealing how authentic and inclusive leadership can empower minorities. She urged leaders to create equitable and culturally integrated work environments.Three key takeaways from her talk include:Leading by Example: How to challenge outdated norms and pave the way for others.Cultural Diversity in Leadership: The importance of integrating cultural diversity into leadership to enhance organizational performance.Practical Strategies for Equity: How to foster equity and recognition in the workplace, strengthening inclusion.Carmen Paredes, born and raised in Panama City, Panama is an internationally awarded speaker, executive mentor, and leadership coach and consultant with over 20 years of experience at the highest levels of the corporate world. Carmen's mission is to guide leaders and organizations to increase productivity and return on investment by empowering and inspiring their workforce with equity and inclusion.Throughout her presentation, Carmen was met with emotional and enthusiastic applause, which punctuated her speech, reflecting the audience's deep connection with her powerful message.Audience members enthusiastically praised the talk, sharing their thoughts:"Carmen's presentation was a home run-absolutely loved it!""An incredible force, Carmen has truly paved the way for Latina leaders.""This TEDx talk is excellent. Learning leadership from a Latina who has navigated the path herself is invaluable."Carmen Paredes is known for her engaging presence and deep insights into gender and cultural dynamics in corporate environments. With over two decades of experience, she has influenced numerous organizations to enhance productivity and embrace cultural competence by fostering diverse leadership styles.Carmen's dedication to empowering underrepresented groups makes her an ideal speaker for ERG events focusing on diversity, inclusion, and women's leadership. Her second TEDx talk illustrates her unique approach to leadership development, tailored to meet the specific needs of ERGs that support the advancement of Latina and other minority women within corporate settings."My aim with this TEDx talk was to empower Latina leaders to identify and overcome the barriers they face in professional settings," Carmen stated. "Sharing my personal journey and the effective strategies I've employed aims to illuminate the path for future generations of Latina women, inspiring them to lead with authenticity and vision."The TEDx talk not only resonated deeply with the attendees, but also provided them with practical tools to implement in their respective organizations. This highlights the vital need for leadership development that caters to the strengths and challenges of Latina professionals.Carmen Paredes was recently recognized with the President's Volunteer Service Award after speaking at the United Nations for her dedicated work in mentoring and empowering women leaders. Her continued efforts to promote leadership among Latina women are transforming a variety of industries and establishing environments where women can confidently assert their expertise and leadership.For more information on booking Carmen Paredes for your next ERG event, and to gain further insights into her impactful approach to leadership, visit ExceptionalLeadershipSolutions/keynote-speaker and connect with her on social media at @iamcarmenparedes.

