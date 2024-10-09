Ukraine, Croatia To Strengthen Defense Cooperation Presidential Office

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A new agreement signed between Ukraine and Croatia establishes a long-term cooperation framework that includes defense collaboration, joint defense production initiatives, and localization of projects within Ukraine.

This was announced on the website of the President of Ukraine , according to Ukrinform.

"With this agreement, Croatia reaffirms its commitment to supporting Ukraine until victory in the war. Among other things, the agreement covers cooperation between defense industries, identifying prospects for joint defense production, and the localization of projects in Ukraine. The countries will also explore opportunities to strengthen cooperation in the areas of digital resilience, cybersecurity, and intelligence sharing," the statement reads.

The agreement also includes provisions on assistance in humanitarian, energy, legal, and scientific fields. Additionally, Croatia has pledged to facilitate bringing Russia to justice and compensating for the damage caused by the aggression.

PMEU

A dedicated section of the agreement focuses on humanitarian demining to which Croatia has already allocated over EUR

10 million. Croatia will continue to provide equipment and share expertise, particularly in mine clearance, veteran care, and prosecuting war crimes - drawing from its own experience related to war.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Dubrovnik, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković formally signed the agreement on long-term cooperation and support.

Croatia has been supporting Ukraine since the onset of Russian aggression in 2014. Since February 2022, the total Croatian aid has amounted to approximately EUR

300 million, including 11 defense support packages.