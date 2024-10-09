FARM RICH ADDS FOUR FAVORITES TO PRODUCT LINEUP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Now Available at Walmart Stores Nationwide

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One of America's most popular frozen snacks and appetizers brands, Farm Rich , is adding four new tasty snacks to its product lineup: Stuffed Buffalo Crunchers with Frank's RedHot® Sauce, Spinach Artichoke Dip Bites, Grilled Cheese Bites and the return of a fan favorite, Pepperoni Pizza Roll-Ups.

The new items are available now at Walmart stores nationwide for a standard retail price of $6.68 each.

Stuffed Buffalo Crunchers with Frank's RedHot ® Sauce

Farm Rich Breaded Buffalo Crunchers

marks the brand's first collaboration with Frank's RedHot® , the #1 hot sauce in the world*. Real mozzarella cheese and spicy Buffalo sauce pair up with a hint of blue cheese seasoning in the breaded coating, for a winning taste combination perfect for game day, entertaining or some spicy snacking. The new Crunchers are also a good source of calcium (15% DV) and protein (8g) and come in an 18-oz carton with 6 servings. Fast fact: In 1964, The Anchor Bar in Buffalo, N.Y. (home of Farm Rich parent company Rich Products ), invented the Buffalo Wing featuring Frank's RedHot® and is still serving its popular wings today.

Pepperoni Pizza Roll-Ups

They're back! Pepperoni Pizza Roll-Ups return to grocery shelves this fall. Made with a crispy flour tortilla, 100% real mozzarella cheese and whole pepperoni slices, this latest pizzeria-style item packs all the flavor of a pepperoni pizza into a scrumptious handheld snack. Each 13-oz. carton contains 10 Roll-Ups along with a 3-oz. marinara sauce side for dipping. They're also a great source of protein, with 9g per serving. Fast fact: Pizza-style snacks continue to be one of the grocery industry's most popular snack categories, with nearly 11 percent growth in the last two years.

Spinach Artichoke Dip Bites

America's all-star restaurant appetizer is now available at your local grocery! The new Farm Rich Spinach Artichoke Dip Bites are made with real spinach and chunks of artichokes, mixed with three creamy cheeses (mozzarella, parmesan and cream cheese) and sealed in a crispy breading. Fast fact: Dips like spinach artichoke first became popular in the 1950s with the advent of television and people eating in front of the TV with easy foods that required no utensils. Today this classic appetizer remains on thousands of restaurant menus worldwide.

Grilled Cheese-Style Bites

Appealing to both kids and the kid in all of us, the new Grilled Cheese Bites are a twist on a classic favorite, a handheld snack made with American cheese, served in a crispy bread coating. And with 9g of protein per 4-piece serving, parents can feel good about their family enjoying them as a hearty snack or paired with soup or salad for a quick meal. Fast fact: Frozen grilled cheese snacks are climbing in popularity, with $13.2 million in annual sales and 5% annual growth.

Meghan Ozamiz, Director of Appetizers for Rich Products, said these newest offerings continue the company's tradition of innovative, appealing cheese snacks.

"Farm Rich has been making some of America's favorite frozen snacks and appetizers since 1982, starting with our popular Mozzarella Stick, and today we are America's #1 frozen cheese snacks brand. Each of these new items offers a new twist on a nostalgic favorite and showcase our continued commitment to making a variety of tasty snacks while appealing to the evolving tastes of our consumers."

The new products are quick and easy to prepare in an air fryer, conventional oven, toaster oven, or microwave (Pizza Roll-Ups). For more product details, nutritional information and serving ideas, please visit FarmRich .

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; based on custom research conducted September 2023 for volume sales (ounces/ml) in 2022 through all retail channels. Hot sauce is defined as a purely liquid spicy table sauce/condiment with vinegar as a substantial ingredient. Excludes chili pastes.

