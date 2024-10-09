EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group order intake grows to 5.1 GW in the first nine months of 2024

09.10.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Key Highlights:

Q3 2024 order intake at 1.7 GW

Stable pricing continued with ASP of EUR 0.90 million per MW in the first nine months of 2024 Order intake driven by Germany, Baltic States and Canada Hamburg, 09 October 2024. In the first nine months of 2024 the Nordex Group secured 5,083 MW of orders in the Projects segment (excluding Service business), growing by 4 percent compared to the previous year's figure (9M/2023: 4,892 MW). Of this amount 1,726 MW were recorded in the third quarter of 2024 alone (Q3/2023: 2,251 MW). The average sales price in Euros per megawatt of capacity (ASP) continued to remain at a stable level of EUR 0.90 million/MW in the first nine months (9M/2023 EUR 0.85 million/MW). In the third quarter of 2024 the ASP increased to EUR 0.92 million/MW compared to EUR 0.79 million/MW in the same quarter of the previous year. Between January and September 2024, customers ordered a total of 905 wind turbines for projects in 23 countries. The strongest individual markets were Germany, South Africa, Canada as well as the Baltic States including Lithuania and Latvia. "Our sales team continued to make progress with sequential order intake growth in the third quarter. Key contributors to this growth were again the German market along with the Baltic states in Europe and the Canadian market in the Americas.

We expect to accelerate this momentum going into the final quarter of 2024”, says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed around 52 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,200 employees. The Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.



Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30-1141

... Contact for investors:

Nordex SE

Anja Siehler

Phone: +49 162 3515 334

... Nordex SE

Tobias Vossberg

Phone: +49 173 457 3633

... Nordex SE

Torben Rennemeier

Phone: +49 152 3461 7954

...

09.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Nordex SE Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 18059 Rostock Germany Phone: +49 381 6663 3300 Fax: +49 381 6663 3339 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0D6554 WKN: A0D655 Indices: MDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2004557



End of News EQS News Service