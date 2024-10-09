NGPA Announces Human Rights Campaign's Orlando Gonzales As The Keynote Speaker For 2024 Aviation Inclusion Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Gay Pilots Association (NGPA) is proud to announce that the 2024 Aviation Inclusion Summit presented by Piedmont will feature a keynote address by Orlando Gonzales, MPA, Senior Vice President of Programs, Research, and Training at the Human Rights Campaign (HRC). Orlando will present a compelling keynote titled Equality Rising: Celebrating Strides in Workplace Equality While Addressing the Work That Lies Ahead, which will highlight the progress made toward workplace equality while underscoring the work that remains to achieve full inclusion.

Orlando (he, el, they) is a seasoned nonprofit executive with deep expertise in LGBTQ+ human rights and equity. Before joining the Human Rights Campaign, Orlando served as the Executive Director of Safeguarding American Values for Everyone (SAVE), the longest-serving LGBTQ+ human rights organization in Florida. Under his leadership, SAVE was dedicated to promoting, protecting, and defending equality for the LGBTQ+ community. His extensive background in nonprofit leadership and commitment to advancing human rights make him a dynamic speaker at the forefront of the movement toward inclusion.

“We are thrilled to have Orlando and the Human Rights Campaign join us as the keynote for this year's summit,” said Justin Ellixson-Andrews, Executive Director at NGPA.“NGPA's Aviation Inclusion Summit represents an industry-wide commitment to building a workplace where all communities feel welcomed and supported, a value shared between NGPA & HRC.”

“LGBTQ+ individuals contribute to every sector of our society, including aviation. As NGPA understands, fostering inclusion for LGBTQ+ people enhances workplace culture, strengthens consumer connections, and ultimately boosts a company's bottom line. While this progress takes time, I look forward to our ongoing partnership with NGPA to advance our shared values,” said Orlando Gonzales, SVP of Programs, Research, and Training at the HRC Foundation.

The 2024 Aviation Inclusion Summit will bring together industry leaders, HR professionals, recruiters, and executives from across aviation to explore key Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The summit serves as a critical platform for discussing strategies to create safer, more welcoming environments for all in the aviation sector.

The NGPA is a non-profit organization based in the United States. Founded in 1990, NGPA is an international organization of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) aviation professionals and enthusiasts. Our organization aims to encourage individuals to begin aviation careers, foster an environment of equality for LGBTQ+ aviators, promote safety, and establish personal and professional networks. The NGPA makes this a reality through education, outreach, and social events. Our organization is run by a board of directors, executive leadership, and volunteers! For more information, visit



